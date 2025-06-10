Lowe’s revises 2025 expansion plan: Check out new store locations in these two states

Lowe’s has adjusted its expansion strategy for 2025, now planning to open between five and 10 new stores this year. This marks a shift from its earlier projection in December 2024, when the company targeted 10 to 15 store openings annually as part of a broader plan to launch dozens of locations over the coming years. Lowe's revises 2025 expansion plan, targeting five to 10 new stores. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Lowe’s reveals change in its brand expansion strategy

A Lowe’s spokesperson told USA TODAY that the updated projection of opening five to 10 stores in 2025 reflects the time needed to “ramp up” expansion efforts. So far this year, the North Carolina-based home improvement retailer has opened two new stores in Texas and reopened a location in North Carolina that was previously closed due to Hurricane Helene. Starting in 2026, the company plans a more aggressive rollout, aiming to open 10 to 15 stores annually over the next several years.

Lowe's, headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, is the world's second-largest home improvement retailer, with its first store opening in 1921. The company expanded its reach with the launch of its first regional distribution center in 1994 and its inaugural website in 1995. Lowe's reached its one millionth customer transaction in 1964, 43 years after opening its first store. By 2020, the company had achieved a major milestone, completing its one billionth transaction, reflecting its immense growth and widespread customer base over the decades.

Where will Lowe’s new stores open?

The new Lowe’s stores will pop up in two states this year– Texas and Arizona, according to the store's spokesperson. The following list reveals which store locations for Lowe’s are in the two states.

Georgetown, Texas

Maricopa, Arizona

The following is the list of stores that have already opened up in 2025.

Magnolia, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

Asheville, North Carolina (reopened following Hurricane Helene)