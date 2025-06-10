When is iOS 26 coming out? Here's how to download the developer beta version
Apple's WWDC 2025 revealed iOS 26, complete with new features and supported devices. Read to learn more on how to download it.
Apple has unveiled iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, introducing a host of new features and updates, along with the official list of supported iPhones. While the developer beta is available now for registered Apple developers, a public beta is set to arrive next month for those eager to try it early. The full, stable version of iOS 26 is expected to roll out to all compatible devices later this fall.
How to download the iOS 26 beta version?
The new iOS 26 update introduces smarter AI capabilities, enhanced privacy controls, and system-level improvements. Along with a refreshed design, these features aim to make the iPhone faster, more secure, and more personalized for users.
To install the iOS 26 beta, users must first be registered Apple Developers. After linking their Apple ID to a developer account, they can access the update by opening the Settings app on their iPhone, navigating to General > Software Update, and selecting Beta Updates, as reported by CNBC TV18.
From there, they can choose the iOS 26 Developer Beta option. Once verified, the beta should appear as an available update. It is important to note that early beta versions may contain bugs and performance issues, so installing on a secondary device is recommended.
List of iPhone models that will support iOS 26
iOS 26 will roll out as a free software update this fall and will be compatible with a range of iPhone models. These include:
iPhone 11
iPhone 12 series
iPhone 13 series
iPhone 14 series
iPhone 15 series
iPhone 16 series
Some of the advanced Apple Intelligence features require newer hardware and will be limited to:
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
All iPhone 16 models