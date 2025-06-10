When is iOS 26 coming out? Here's how to download the developer beta version

Apple has unveiled iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, introducing a host of new features and updates, along with the official list of supported iPhones. While the developer beta is available now for registered Apple developers, a public beta is set to arrive next month for those eager to try it early. The full, stable version of iOS 26 is expected to roll out to all compatible devices later this fall. Apple launches iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 with new features and a list of supported iPhones.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: Who was Finny Da Legend? YouTuber and wife allegedly shot by SinCity-MannyWise in Las Vegas

How to download the iOS 26 beta version?

The new iOS 26 update introduces smarter AI capabilities, enhanced privacy controls, and system-level improvements. Along with a refreshed design, these features aim to make the iPhone faster, more secure, and more personalized for users.

To install the iOS 26 beta, users must first be registered Apple Developers. After linking their Apple ID to a developer account, they can access the update by opening the Settings app on their iPhone, navigating to General > Software Update, and selecting Beta Updates, as reported by CNBC TV18.

From there, they can choose the iOS 26 Developer Beta option. Once verified, the beta should appear as an available update. It is important to note that early beta versions may contain bugs and performance issues, so installing on a secondary device is recommended.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's limited edition Oreo cookies drop this summer: Here's when and where to get them

List of iPhone models that will support iOS 26

iOS 26 will roll out as a free software update this fall and will be compatible with a range of iPhone models. These include:

iPhone 11

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 series

Some of the advanced Apple Intelligence features require newer hardware and will be limited to:

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

All iPhone 16 models