Lucas Mattson's cause of death: Missing University of Michigan student's body found after 20-hour frantic search

A 19-year-old student from the University of Michigan, who went missing during dangerously cold weather, has been found dead following a thorough overnight search, according to authorities. Lucas Mattson, a 19-year-old engineering student at the University of Michigan, was found dead after a 20-hour search in freezing temperatures. (City of Ann Arbor - Police Department/Facebook)

Lucas Mattson, a sophomore studying engineering at the university, was discovered unresponsive around 12:05 p.m. on Saturday in the 1900 block of Cambridge Road, nearly 20 hours after he was last seen, as per the Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD).

Lucas Mattson's missing report Mattson was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, walking alone in the 1700 block of Hill Street. The police informed that he was dressed only in a T-shirt and jeans, lacking a coat, despite the sub-zero temperatures affecting the area at that time.

He was reported missing later that afternoon, around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and was deemed endangered due to the severe cold conditions.

“The nearly 20-hour search effort to locate him took place in extreme cold conditions and included officers from AAPD and the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security, as well as the University of Michigan Police Department Drone Unit,” AAPD said in a statement.

Lucas Mattson's cause of death: Is foul play suspected? Authorities have confirmed that no visible signs of trauma were detected on Mattson's body, and at this stage, foul play is not deemed probable.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner's Office is set to perform a post-mortem examination to ascertain the precise cause and manner of death.

In the wake of Mattson's death being confirmed, the University of Michigan's Division of Public Safety and Security released a statement conveying their sorrow regarding the loss.

“It is with deep sadness that we share Lucas Mattson has been found deceased. Our hearts are with Lucas’s family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

The AAPD earlier issued a missing persons report regarding Mattson on January 24, indicating that the teenager was deemed to be at risk because of the severe cold conditions present in the region.