Lunar New Year 2024: List of US cities and states granting public holiday

As the Lunar New Year approaches on February 8th, 2024, its significance continues to grow within the United States. While East and Southeast Asian nations view the Lunar New Year as a major cultural and economic event, for many Asian Americans, it is just another working day. Nevertheless, various cities and states throughout the nation have started formally acknowledging and celebrating this cultural occasion. This year, explore the landscape of Lunar New Year observances within the US, discovering which locations have chosen to grant it public holiday status. People stand next to a street market stall selling decorations ahead of the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)

Lunar New Year 2024

The Lunar New Year, following the lunisolar calendar, marks the arrival of spring and is known by various names such as Chinese New Year, Seollal in Korea, Tết in Vietnam, Tsagaan Sar in Mongolia, and more. With a history spanning over 4,000 years, it stands as one of the oldest and most enduring traditions, passed down through countless generations.

Lunar New Year 2024 celebration and holiday status in US

According to multiple US media sources over the past two years, as the number of Asian Americans has increased, some states and cities have declared Lunar New Year as a public holiday, or are in the process of doing so.

California

According to a report by ABC News, in September 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2596 into law, officially designating Lunar New Year as a state holiday in California. Back at the time, Newsom in a statement said, "I am immensely proud of the richness of diversity and backgrounds represented in our state and understand the importance of wanting to see one's own experience reflected in state holidays.”

Boston

In February 2023, the Boston City Council officially designated Lunar New Year as a public holiday, showing appreciation for the Asian and Pacific Islander communities' contributions. The then President Flynn spoke about their (AAPI) rich cultural diversity and their battles against discrimination. This move signifies a step towards inclusivity and the celebration of cultural heritage within the city.

New York City

In September 2023, New York State officially designated Lunar New Year as a public holiday, acknowledging its significant Asian population, which constitutes over 17.3% of New York City's residents and includes nine Chinatown communities. The city celebrates with the Lunar New Year Parade and Festival, commencing with a vibrant Firecracker Ceremony and Culture Festival.

New Jersey

This is a recent addition to the list. New Jersey, which boasts the third-largest per capita population of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the nation, has announced the commencement of Lunar Year 2024 as a public holiday. Governor Phil Murphy signed a joint resolution to formalize this recognition.

Colorado

According to an ABC story, in June 2023, Colorado formally became the second state to observe Lunar New Year as a state holiday.

Washington State

Even though it's not official yet, it seems likely to be recognized officially very soon. Lawmakers in Washington have proposed legislation to make Lunar New Year a state holiday, led by Representative Thai. As per the officials via Seattle Times, this would, “spread awareness of the holiday, affirm cultural heritage, and foster a sense of belonging among Asian Americans,”