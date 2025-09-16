'Lying about me for decades': Trump's $15 billion lawsuit against New York Times for 'biased' coverage

US President Donald Trump is working to sue the New York Times, which, as per him, is the 'worst and most degenerate newspaper' in American history. Taking to social media, the US president claimed the newspaper had become a "mouthpiece for the radical left democrat party". Donald Trump has planned to sue to the New York Times for $15 billion over "biased coverage" and for lying about the US president for decades.(AP)

In an angry rant on Truth Social, Trump criticized NYT for its front page endorsement of Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential elections and for "lying" about Trump for decades.

"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual “mouthpiece” for the Radical Left Democrat Party. I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER," Trump wrote.

“The “Times” has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole. I am PROUD to hold this once respected “rag” responsible, as we are doing with the Fake News Networks such as our successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount, who knew that they were falsely “smearing” me through a highly sophisticated system of document and visual alteration, which was, in effect, a malicious form of defamation, and thus, settled for record amounts,” Trump added further.

Last week, on September 10, the New York Times reported that the President had threatened to sue the newspaper over its coverage of the alleged sexually suggestive notes he wrote to Jeffrey Epstein.

The letter, which Trump allegedly wrote Epstein for his 50th birthday, were released by the Congress last week. The White House and Trump continue to deny his involvement and have dismissed the official document as a "fabrication".