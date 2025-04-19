Lyrid meteor shower 2025: Where to watch the peak overnight on Monday

The Lyrid meteor shower is one of the year’s most dependable celestial events, known for its consistent displays of shooting stars. Happening during the spring season, when mild temperatures make for perfect stargazing conditions, the Lyrids attract skywatchers. With clear skies and cooler nights, it's an ideal time to enjoy this dazzling natural spectacle. The Lyrid meteor shower peak provides an excellent chance to see shooting stars.(Representative Image- Unsplash )

Also Read: ‘This is very scary’: Netizens stunned as White House fixes NYT headline over ‘wrongly’ deported Maryland father

When and where will the annual Lyrid meteor shower be visible?

The annual meteor shower is expected to peak overnight Monday, April 25, 2025 and into the early morning hours on Tuesday. This year’s peak of the Lyrid meteor shower aligns with a waning crescent moon, which will be about 27% full, according to NASA. This timing offers an added advantage for skywatchers, as the dimmer moonlight will allow the shooting stars to shine more brightly against the darkened sky.

If weather permits, skywatchers will be able to witness up to 15 shooting stars per hour during the peak hours. According to NASA, the shower, which began on April 16, is clearly visible from the Northern Hemisphere. However, sky gazers from the Southern Hemisphere could also catch a glimpse from a few spots. However, it is highly recommended to witness it from a secure spot in the North, as reported by NBC.

Also Read: US Supreme Court intervenes to pause deportations in major jolt to Trump

Tips for watching the Lyrid meteor shower

To make the most of the Lyrid meteor shower's peak, NASA advises stargazers to head outside after 10 p.m. local time on Monday, continuing until dawn the next morning. The optimal viewing window falls around 5 a.m. local time on Tuesday, when the sky will be darkest. However, any time late Monday evening, before the moon rises at approximately 3:30 a.m., should also offer great chances to catch meteors streaking across the sky.

Those keen to watch the showers are advised to secure a spot away from city lights or any other kind of light pollution. To catch the best view of the Lyrid meteor shower, skywatchers should face east and keep their gaze straight ahead. While meteors can appear from any direction, the Lyrids are known for occasionally leaving bright, lingering trails as they streak across the sky, adding an extra wow factor to the show.

The showers will be visible without any equipment, however, experts suggest not looking at mobile phones or any other bright light spot for 45 minutes before the meteor shower.