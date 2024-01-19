Macy's to slash 2,300 jobs and shut down five stores amid pressure to go private

The US department store chain, Macy's, has announced plans to close five stores and eliminate 2,350 jobs, which constitutes 3.5% of its employees. Macy's, which ran 722 stores as of January 2023, employs nearly 94,570 full- and part-time staff, excluding seasonal hiring.

The decision to lay off employees coincides with an ongoing $5.8 billion offer to take Macy's private. The offer was given by an investor group, Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital.

Macy's restructuring initiative is a component of their wider strategy to adjust to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences.

According to Wall Street Journal, Macy's intends to increase supply chain automation and outsourcing specific tasks. However, the email sent to employees did not identify which jobs would be outsourced. The corporation also plans to reduce the management hierarchy in order to expedite decision-making.

Macy's would be making investments in areas that directly affect customers, such as increasing the number of visual display managers to improve the appearance of stores and modernising digital features to ease online purchasing.

Following Macy's 2022 inventory surplus, incoming CEO Tony Spring is leading efforts to reduce promotion costs in order to improve profit margins. CEO Jeff Gennette will step down from his position next month and the layoffs would take place on January 26.

“Despite our strong and tangible progress over the last few years, we remain under pressure,” Gennette stated in the memo accessed by WSJ.

Layoffs continue to impact other industries

In the first two weeks of January, companies such as Google and Amazon let go of hundreds of workers, and they declared that they would be laying off additional workers in the coming months as a result of AI developments.

As of now in January, tech companies have let off almost 7,500 workers overall, according to the tracking website Layoffs.fyi. This includes job cuts in Google, Microsoft-backed HumaneAI and Amazon-backed Twitch.

In an attempt to "simplify execution," Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned the company's employees that there will be additional layoffs in the upcoming months, according to The Verge.

Pichai noted in a memo that the layoffs would concentrate on "removing layers" from various departments in order to increase company pace. "These role eliminations are not at the scale of last year's reductions, and will not touch every team," he stated.