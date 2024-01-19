Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best work laptops to consider with up to 35% off

When looking for the perfect laptop for work, portability is one factor that always comes to mind. And while being portable, a laptop should be powerful too so it can handle heavy tasks without sutters. Modern ultrabook laptops offer both, portability and performance without adding much weight. One can carry these laptops easily and the thin form factor adds to the overall aesthetics. If you are looking for one of the laptops with similar specifications and features then Amazon Great Indian Sale is the best option to grab one without breaking the bank. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Check out the best work laptops that blends style with performance

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 boasts a powerful Intel Core i7-1260P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, complemented by 16GB RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD. Its 13.3-inch QHD display, with a 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, offers vibrant visuals. The ultra-lightweight design at 984g, coupled with a sleek 14.8mm profile, features a durable Carbon Fiber and Aluminium build. With Windows 11 pre-loaded, 8-hour battery life, and a range of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, it's a versatile work laptop.

Specifications of Lenovo Yoga Slim7 Carbon

Brand: Lenovo

Weight and thickness: 985 grams, 14.8mm

Display: 13.3 inches QHD

Processor: Intel Core i7 1260P

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Battery: 50Wh

2. HP Pavilion Aero 13

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a sleek and lightweight laptop featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U processor, 16GB RAM and a swift 1TB SSD. The 13.3-inch FHD+ IPS display with thin bezels offers vibrant visuals. While AMD Radeon Graphics enhance the multimedia experience including lightweight gaming. With Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office preinstalled, it combines power with productivity. The laptop boasts a Pale Rose Gold backlit keyboard, HP Wide Vision HD camera and various ports for connectivity. Weighing just 970 grams, it's an ultra-portable device with a robust 41Hr battery supporting fast charging.

Specifications of HP Pavilion Aero 13

Brand: HP

Weight and thickness: 970 grams, 20mm

Display: 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1200

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7735U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Battery: 41 Wh

3. Fujitsu CH Thin & Light Laptop

Experience the Fujitsu thin and light laptop, it boasts a powerful Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch FHD+ display, with 400 nits brightness and 100% sRGB, delivers stunning visuals. Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021 come pre-loaded for a seamless experience. Iris Xe Graphics, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader enhance usability. Weighing just 998g and made in Japan, this thin and light laptop is a blend of elegance and performance.

Specifications of Fujitsu CH 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop

Brand: Fujitsu

Weight and thickness: 1 KG, 11.9mm

Display: 13.3 inches, 1920x1080

Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Battery: 50Wh

4. LG Gram 14

The LG Gram 14 boasts a powerful Intel Core EVO i5-1340P processor, a vibrant IPS Anti-Glare display with an FHD+ resolution and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM for seamless multitasking. With a slim and portable design weighing just 999 grams, it features Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a reliable 512GB SSD. The laptop offers convenient Face-login, complies with military standards for toughness and guarantees a full-day battery.

Specifications of LG Gram 14

Brand: LG Electronics

Weight and thickness: 1 KG, 15.5mm

Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel EVO i5-1340P

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Battery: 72Wh

5. ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is a great laptop, weighing merely 1kg and boasting a thickness of just 1cm. Powered by an Intel Core EVO i5 13th Gen processor, it features a stunning 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display with HDR True Black 500, offering an immersive visual experience. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and comes bundled with Office 2021, providing a seamless productivity environment.

Specifications of ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED

Brand: ASUS

Weight and thickness: 1 KG, 10.2mm

Display: 13.3 inches, 2.8K OLED

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Battery: 63WHrs

