Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab up to 39% off on best Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi is known for its value-for-money smartphones in the Indian market. The brand focuses on providing the best hardware and features every consumer seeks in a smartphone. From vibrant displays to powerful hardware, Xiaomi smartphones cater to Indian consumers looking for the best for their money. Budget smartphones are best for kids as their starter phones and for parents without breaking the bank. Amazon Republic Day Sale got some great deals on budget Xiaomi smartphones with amazing design and promising hardware. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Unleash innovation with Xiaomi smartphones.

1. Redmi Note 13 5G

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

B0CQPGG8KG

The Redmi Note 13 5G in Arctic White combines a sleek design with powerful features. Boasting a 6.67 inches FHD+ pOLED display with ultra-narrow bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor and featuring a 108MP AI Triple Camera, this device ensures high performance and exceptional photography. With a large 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it's ready for extended use. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with dual SIM 5G support, complete the package for a compelling smartphone experience.

Specifications of Redmi Note 13 5G:

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.67 inches FHD+ pOLED (1080x2400)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm Octa-core 5G, up to 2.4GHz

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2

Battery: 5000mAh

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Upgrade to 4K ultra HD smart TV at up to 64% off

2. Redmi A2

B0C46H59YD

Experience the Redmi A2, a formidable device powered by the high-performance MediaTek Helio G36 processor with up to 2.2GHz clock speed. Boasting a 6.7 inches HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, enjoy vibrant visuals at 400nits peak brightness and a responsive 120Hz touch sampling rate. Capture stunning moments with an 8MP dual rear camera setup, including portrait mode, and a 5MP front camera. The device offers a generous 5000mAh battery, supporting your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Redmi A2:

Brand: Redmi

Display: 16.5 cm HD+

Processor: MediaTek Helio G36

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery: 5000mAh

3. Redmi 13C

B0CMTWQYFM

The Redmi 13C offers a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor with a 1GHz GPU for enhanced gaming, 16GB of RAM (8GB virtual), and a spacious 256GB storage. Its 6.74 inches HD+ 90Hz display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, delivers a vibrant visual experience. The 50MP AI Triple Camera with versatile shooting modes ensures impressive photos and videos. A fast-side fingerprint sensor and a robust 5000mAh battery complete the package, making the Redmi 13C an appealing choice for performance and photography enthusiasts.

Specifications of Redmi 13C:

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.74 inches HD+

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 5000mAh

4. Redmi Note 12

B0C1GKQ79V

Experience seamless performance with the Redmi Note 12 featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Octa-core processor and a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz AdaptiveSync display. Capture every moment in detail with its versatile 50MP triple camera setup, while enjoying a durable Corning Gorilla Glass protection. With MIUI 14 on Android 13, the device ensures a smooth and customizable user experience. The 5000mAh battery and 33W charger guarantee lasting power. Additional features include a side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and IP53 rating for enhanced durability.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12:

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.67 inches

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Experience audio excellence with up to 25% off

5. Redmi 12 5G

B0C9J9CZR6

The Redmi 12 5G in Moonstone Silver boasts a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with a power-efficient 4nm architecture. It features a generous 6GB RAM, including 6GB virtual, ensuring smooth multitasking. The device sports a large 6.7 inches FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Capture stunning moments with its 50MP AI dual camera, complemented by classic film filters and various shooting modes. The 5000mAh battery, coupled with a 22.5W charger in the box, keeps you powered throughout the day. Running MIUI 14 with Android 13, this device also includes an IR blaster and IP53 rating for added convenience.

Specifications of Redmi 12 5G:

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.79 inches FHD+

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.