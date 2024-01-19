Amazon Republic Day Sale: Experience audio excellence with up to 25% off

Follow us on the journey through our selection of premium Bluetooth speakers that redefine audio excellence. We picked the most premium wireless speakers to buy during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. These speakers combine stunning sound performance with an elegant design that complements the ambience of your home. Choose the right speaker for yourself to dive into the sound quality never experienced before without spending a fortune. Grab the deals before the stock runs out! Amazon Republic Day Sale: Immerse yourself in premium sound with elegant design

1. Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Powerful Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Bang & Olufsen's Beolit 20 Bluetooth Speaker in Anthracite delivers a powerful portable audio experience. Boasting an extended 8-hour playtime at typical volumes, it's perfect for parties. The USB-C charging and Qi-wireless technology caters to convenience, ensuring your devices stay powered. With a robust design and a vegetable-tanned leather strap, it's both stylish and practical. The speaker offers a seamless setup, providing powerful sound with minimal effort. Additionally, it supports stereo pairing, allowing you to connect with another Beolit 20 or Beolit 17 for an even more immersive audio experience.

Specifications of Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20

Brand: Bang & Olufsen

Total output: 80 watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Total playtime: 8 hours

2. Bose SoundLink Revolve+

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker immerses you in a 360° wireless surround sound experience, delivering louder and deeper audio with an impressive 17-hour battery life. Its water and dust-resistant design, paired with a flexible fabric handle, make it a durable and portable companion. Enhanced features include a built-in microphone for calls, voice assistant compatibility, and easy connectivity with multi-connect functionality. The Micro-B USB port ensures convenient charging. Elevate your audio experience with this versatile, long-lasting speaker that effortlessly adapts to your lifestyle.

Specifications of Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Brand: Bose

Total output: 80 watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Total playtime: Up to 17 hours

3. Marshall Tufton 80 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Experience music on the go with the Marshall Tufton speaker, delivering 20+ hours of playtime on a single charge. Its guitar-inspired carry strap adds style to portability. With a 3-way design and rear-facing driver, Tufton offers multi-directional sound, immersing you in clear and articulate music indoors or out. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, it connects wirelessly up to 30 feet away. The speaker is roadworthy, boasting IPX2 water resistance and flush-mounted corner caps for durability.

Specifications of Marshall Tufton 80

Brand: Marshall

Total output: 80 Watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Total playtime: 20+ hours

4. Sonos Move Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Experience high-quality audio indoors and outdoors with the Sonos Move Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker. This durable, battery-powered smart speaker offers seamless setup and intuitive control through the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and voice commands. Stream over Wi-Fi and integrate Move into your Sonos home system, switching effortlessly to Bluetooth when on the go. With built-in Amazon Alexa, enjoy hands-free control for music playback, news updates, alarms, and more. Note: Voice services may not be available in certain regions.

Specifications of Sonos Move Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Brand: Sonos

Total output: 36 watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2

Total playtime: 11 hours

5. Sonodyne Malhar Handmade Wooden Bluetooth Speaker

Immerse yourself in pristine stereo clarity with the Sonodyne Malhar 180W Handmade Wooden Wireless High Fidelity Music System. This Bluetooth speaker offers a wide stereo soundstage through a critical integration of transducer, enclosure, crossover, and DSP. The highly rigid handmade wooden cabinet minimizes vibrations, while D Class power amplifiers deliver clear, loud sound. A glass-fiber cone woofer ensures deep bass, complemented by polycone tweeters for sparkling highs. With features like smartphone charging, a built-in limiter, and Duet Mode for pairing two speakers, this system provides a fatigue-free, distortion-less musical experience.

Specifications of Sonodyne Malhar 180W

Brand: Sonodyne

Total output: 180 Watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Optical, USB, AUX

Total playtime: No battery

