Amazon Republic Day Sale: Powerful gaming PC with RTX GPU at up to 52% off

If you are a gaming enthusiast and thinking about buying a new PC this year then Amazon Republic Day Sale has some great deals to consider. These gaming PCs come from renowned brands and feature powerful GPUs with Ray Tracing. With a powerful processor and an RTX series GPU, you get impeccable gaming performance. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of high-performance gaming. Explore our curated list of the best gaming PCs to stay ahead of the competition. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Explore the best gaming PCs featuring powerful RTX graphics

1. ASUS ROG Strix GA35

The ASUS ROG Strix GA35 is a gaming powerhouse featuring the all-powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. With a sleek Star Black design, this gaming desktop offers a capacious 1TB NVMe SSD and 1TB SATA HDD for ample storage. The 240mm liquid cooler keeps the PC cool during long gaming sessions. And the 750W power supply ensures top-tier performance and protection for your precious components. Customizable Aura Sync RGB lighting, transparent side panels, and multiple expansion slots make it a visually appealing and versatile gaming rig.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix GA35

Brand: ASUS

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB 6DDR6x

RAM and Storage: 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD + 1TB SATA HDD

2. HP OMEN 40L

The HP OMEN 40L Gaming Desktop features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700KF processor with up to 5.4 GHz boost clock. The 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB HDD storage ensures swift performance. It's powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, delivering 16GB GDDR6X dedicated video memory. The system runs on Windows 11 and comes equipped with Microsoft Home & Student 2021. It also includes a one-month subscription to the XBOX Game Pass to all your favourite games without spending money.

Specifications of HP OMEN 40L Gaming Desktop

Brand: HP

CPU: Intel Core i7-13700KF

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

RAM and Storage: 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB HDD

3. HP Victus 15L

The HP Victus 15L gaming tower PC comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13400 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It delivers a high-performance gaming experience. With a spacious 512GB HDD, Windows 11 Home and bundled with Microsoft Home & Student 2021, it provides a comprehensive package. It packs a robust front I/O with four USB type A ports and a USB type C port. It looks like a sleeper PC from the outside but packs quite a punch.

Specifications of HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop

Brand: HP

CPU: Intel Core i5-13400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB GDDR6

RAM and Storage: 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB hard drive

4. Ant PC Argentine AL700

The Ant PC Argentine AL700 Gaming Desktop PC boasts powerful performance with an Intel Core i7 12700 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU. It ensures less load times with 256GB NVMe SSD storage and ample space for your gaming library on a 1TB HDD. The system is equipped with a 750W 80+ Gold PSU for robust power supply and runs on Windows 10 Pro. Featuring a 240mm AIO liquid cooler, this gaming rig promises an immersive experience with efficient cooling.

Specifications of Ant PC Argentine AL700 Gaming Desktop PC

Brand: Ant PC

CPU: Intel Core i7 12700

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6

RAM and storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB NVMe storage

5. Zotac Magnus One Ecm53060C Mini PC

The Zotac Magnus One Ecm53060C Mini PC is a powerhouse featuring an Intel Core i5-10400 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It's best for creators and gamers, it supports quad displays up to 4K at 120Hz. Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.1, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, and 2.5Gbps fast ethernet. This barebone lacks RAM and storage, so you can install the best RAM and storage to customise the performance you need.

Specifications of Zotac Magnus One Ecm53060C Mini PC

Brand: Zotac

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400

GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6

RAM and storage: No memory/storage included

