Thursday, Apr 06, 2023
Top 10 AMD processor laptops of 2023: Comprehensive buying guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 06, 2023 11:10 IST
Summary:

Choosing a laptop with a good processor is important for smooth and fluid operations. Here are the top 10 AMD processor laptops for you.

AMD processor laptops ensure the device works fast.

The uncertainty brought on by the overwhelming variety of processor models and brands makes choosing a laptop already a difficult procedure. Why isn't selecting a laptop based just on its processor any easier? Although it's easier said than done, if you have the correct knowledge about AMD processor laptops, you may transform from an ignorant laptop buyer to an authority in the field.

This article is committed to demystifying, organising and providing you with the information you require regarding the processor your next laptop should have, as well as its benefits and drawbacks. Why is purchasing processors so crucial? They are important because they are at the core of every technology. Your applications and games will operate more smoothly the faster the processor. You should be able to identify the laptop and processor that best meet your needs based on what you use it for the most.

Here is a detailed compilation of the best AMD processor laptops in India.

Product list

  1. HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor 16.1 inch (40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop

The Victus by HP 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC provides all the features you require for gaming, including an enhanced cooling system, a powerhouse AMD processor, Radeon graphics, a high-resolution, quick display, and OMEN Gaming Hub.

Specifications

Screen Size- 16.1 Inches

CPU Model- Ryzen 5

RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB

Operating System- Windows 10 Home

Graphics Coprocessor- AMD Radeon RX 5500M

ProsCons
Micro Edge DisplayBelow average power back-up
HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor 16.1 inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB Radeon RX5500M Graphics/B&O/Backlit KB/Win 11/MS Office/Xbox Game Pass),16-E0162ax
4.3 (1,336)
4.3 (1,336)
24% off
53,990 71,343
Buy now

2. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Full HD Laptop

The Aspire 3 laptop performs flawlessly in all areas common to everyday computing. The Aspire 3 A315-23 provides more options than ever before in terms of speed, networking, and entertainment thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core CPU.

Specifications

Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

Hard Disk Size- 2TB

CPU Model- Ryzen 3

RAM Memory Installed Size- 4 GB

Operating System- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Huge Hard disk sizeHeating issues
Many ports 
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (4 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics /1.9Kg/Silver) A315-23 with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop
4 (337)
4 (337)
32% off
36,300 53,640
Buy now

3. HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 7-5800H Processor 16.1inch (40.9cm) QHD Gaming Laptop

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, powered by the potent 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, includes 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, expandable to 32 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 16 GB), and a 1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD. With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, your gameplay will be enhanced by stunning visuals. Using the 16.1'' diagonal FHD IPS micro-edge display with anti-glare technology, enjoy vivid, clear images.

Specifications

Screen size- 16.1 inches

Hard Disk Size- 1TB

CPU Model- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

RAM Memory Installed Size- 16 GB

Operating system- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Anti Glare ScreenBelow Average battery back-up
Micro Edge Display 
HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 7-5800H Processor 16.1inch(40.9cm) QHD Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD/6GB RTX 3060 Graphics/165Hz/3Ms Response Time/Alexa/Win 11/ MSO/Xbox Game Pass)- 16-e0362ax
4.4 (62)
4.4 (62)
22% off
109,990 140,347
Buy now

4. HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop

This AMD processor laptop has impressive features and characteristics. With an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 5th Gen processor clocked at 2.4 GHz, this excellent computer enables you to multitask without any lag or interruptions.

Specifications

Screen Size- 15.6 inches

Hard Disk Size- 512 GB

Ram Memory Installed size- 8GB

Operating System- Windows 10 Home

CPU Model- Ryzen 5

ProsCons
Anti Glare ScreenPoor webcam
Micro edge display 
HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/144 Hz/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black), 15-ec2008AX, 1.98kg
4 (74)
4 (74)
19% off
62,900 77,800
Buy now

5. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor full HD Laptop

The Acer Aspire 3 laptop is excellent for everyday computing in every way. The Aspire 3 A315-23 offers more possibilities than ever before in terms of speed, networking, and entertainment thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core processor.

Specifications

Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

Hard Disk Size- 512GB

CPU Model- Ryzen 3

RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB

Operating System- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Precision touchpadNo light indicator for numbers, caps scroll locks
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics/1.9Kg/Black) A315-23 with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop
4.1 (90)
4.1 (90)
Get Price

6. Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop

This laptop has a fashionable look and enables quick processing. The laptop has a potent AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with a 2.3 GHz clock speed that enables you to do your duties without any delays or interruptions. Additionally, this laptop is lightweight and tiny, making it simple to carry in a bag. It is one of the best Lenovo AMD processor laptops.

Specifications

Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

Hard Disk Size- 512GB

CPU Model- Ryzen 5

RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB

Operating System- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
In-built microphoneBelow average battery backup
Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD T&L Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 2021/Backlit Keyboard/2Yr Warranty/1.65Kg),82KU017KIN, 5% Instant Off on APay ICICI CreditCard (Prime only)
4.2 (1,354)
4.2 (1,354)
36% off
43,890 68,490
Buy now

7. HP 15s- Ryzen 5-5500U 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6 inch (39cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop

The laptop has a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with a 2.1 GHz clock speed that makes multitasking simple and improves performance.

You may work for a longer period of time with the utmost comfort on this laptop's durable, full-length, and ergonomic standard notebook keyboard. The HP 15 (2021) 15s-eq2040au Laptop 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Radeon 8GB 512GB SSD also has these features. Windows 10 is packed in a premium Li-Ion battery that doesn't overheat or bulge.

Specifications

Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

Hard Disk Size- 512GB

CPU Model- AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB

Operating System- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Micro-edgeAverage audio
Good battery back-up 
HP 15s- Ryzen 5-5500U 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6 inch(39cm) FHD Laptop (Natural Silver/AMD Radeon Graphics/Alexa/Windows 11/MS MSO), 15s-eq2144au, 5% Instant Off on APay ICICI CreditCard (Prime only)
4.2 (599)
4.2 (599)
17% off
45,490 54,552
Buy now

8. Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Display

Because of its small size and lightweight, you can simply carry this laptop in your backpack. A strong, full-length, and ergonomically designed standard notebook keyboard is included with this Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4/8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11 so that you may work comfortably for prolonged periods of time. A premium Li-Ion battery is also included with this AMD processor laptop. There is absolutely no possibility of overheating or battery swelling.

Specifications

Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

Hard Disk Size- 512 GB

CPU Model- Core i3

RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB

Operating System- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Bluetooth 5.1Average battery back-up
Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Display- (8 GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics /1.7Kg/Black) EX215-54
3.9 (601)
3.9 (601)
Get Price

9. MSI Modern 14, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U, 14"(35cm) FHD IPS-Level Panel Laptop

This AMD processor laptop has a strong, full-length, ergonomic keyboard that makes it possible to work for long periods of time with the maximum convenience. Additionally, there is absolutely no possibility of battery swelling or overheating.This laptop weighs about 3 kg and measures 47 by 27 by 11 cm. You may therefore carry this small, light laptop on your back.

Specifications

Screen Size- 14 Inches

Hard Disk Size- 256 GB

CPU Model- AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB

Operating System- Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
LightweightPoor audio
MSI Modern 14, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U, 14"(35cm) FHD IPS-Level Panel Laptop (8GB/256GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Radeon Graphics/Carbon Grey/1.3Kg), B5M-045IN
4.1 (238)
4.1 (238)
17% off
50,020 60,199
Buy now

10. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop

With an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor running at 3.3 GHz, this excellent computer allows you to multitask without any lag or interruptions.With this AMD processor laptop's strong, full-length, and ergonomically designed backlit keyboard, you can work for prolonged periods of time with the utmost convenience. Additionally, there is absolutely no possibility of battery swelling or overheating.

Specifications

Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

Hard Disk Size- 512 GB

CPU Model- Ryzen 5

RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB

Operating System- Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Anti-glare screenBelow average battery back-up
Built-in microphone 
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit Keyboard/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K200X6IN
4.2 (352)
4.2 (352)
14% off
65,500 75,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsCPU ModelRAMOS
HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor 16.1 inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming LaptopRyzen 58GBWindows 10
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Full HD laptopRyzen 54GBWindows 11
HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 7-5800H Processor 16.1inch(40.9cm) QHD Gaming LaptopAMD Ryzen 7 5800H16 GBWindows 11
HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Gaming LaptopRyzen 58GBWindows 10
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor full HD laptopRyzen 38GBWindows 11
Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light LaptopRyzen 58GBWindows 11
HP 15s- Ryzen 5-5500U 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6 inch(39cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD LaptopAMD Ryzen 5 5500U8GBWindows 11
Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD DisplayCore i38GBWindows 11
MSI Modern 14, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U, 14"(35cm) FHD IPS-Level Panel LaptopAMD Ryzen 5 5500U8GBWindows 10
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop Ryzen 58GBWindows 11

Best overall product

HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 7-5800H Processor 16.1inch (40.9cm) QHD Gaming Laptop is the best overall product for us. The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, powered by the potent 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, includes 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, expandable to 32 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 16 GB), and a 1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD. With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, your gameplay will be enhanced by stunning visuals (6 GB GDDR6 dedicated). Using the 16.1'' diagonal FHD IPS micro-edge display with anti-glare technology, enjoy vivid, clear images. We recommend this AMD processor laptop in India if you need an all rounder.

Best value for money

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor full HD laptop is the ideal laptop for all purposes. Aspire 3 features a stunning 15.6" full HD screen, reliable performance, and dual-band WiFi all in a stylish package that's simple to throw in a bag and take with you wherever you go. This is the best AMD processor laptop in India.

How to choose the best laptop?

The foundation of every processor is a structure known as an instruction-set architecture. It is based on this design that the processor interprets computer code. This is likely the most crucial choice for your future CPU because software operating systems and programs are often designed to operate most effectively—or occasionally only—on a specific architecture.A quicker CPU is generally a better notion, one must keep in mind. Even if you only intend to use the laptop for web browsing and watching a few YouTube videos, a faster processor won't significantly improve your experience today. However, in the future, when browsers and other software become more processor-intensive, you won't need to upgrade to a newer laptop immediately. Spending more money now will make it last longer for you. It's vital to keep in mind that unlike desktop CPUs, laptop processors cannot be upgraded.

Product Price
HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor 16.1 inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB Radeon RX5500M Graphics/B&O/Backlit KB/Win 11/MS Office/Xbox Game Pass),16-E0162ax ₹ 53,990
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (4 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics /1.9Kg/Silver) A315-23 with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop ₹ 36,300
HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 7-5800H Processor 16.1inch(40.9cm) QHD Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD/6GB RTX 3060 Graphics/165Hz/3Ms Response Time/Alexa/Win 11/ MSO/Xbox Game Pass)- 16-e0362ax ₹ 109,990
HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/144 Hz/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black), 15-ec2008AX, 1.98kg ₹ 62,900
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics/1.9Kg/Black) A315-23 with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD T&L Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 2021/Backlit Keyboard/2Yr Warranty/1.65Kg),82KU017KIN, 5% Instant Off on APay ICICI CreditCard (Prime only) ₹ 43,890
HP 15s- Ryzen 5-5500U 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6 inch(39cm) FHD Laptop (Natural Silver/AMD Radeon Graphics/Alexa/Windows 11/MS MSO), 15s-eq2144au, 5% Instant Off on APay ICICI CreditCard (Prime only) ₹ 45,490
Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Display- (8 GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics /1.7Kg/Black) EX215-54
MSI Modern 14, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U, 14"(35cm) FHD IPS-Level Panel Laptop (8GB/256GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Radeon Graphics/Carbon Grey/1.3Kg), B5M-045IN ₹ 50,020
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit Keyboard/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K200X6IN ₹ 65,500

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Laptops
Laptops
