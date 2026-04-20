Madison Warner cause of death: What happened to Sen. Mark Warner's daughter? Juvenile diabetes and other illnesses

Madison Warner, the 36-year-old daughter of Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner, has passed away, the Senator and his wife, Lisa Collis, confirmed on Monday. Madison Warner has been dealing with juvenile diabetes and other health issues that led to her death, the Warner family confirmed. Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia. (AP)

“We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void,” a statement from the Senator and his wife read.

“We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”