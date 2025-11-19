MAGA erupts at Trump's reaction on spotting Elon Musk at White House dinner, 'The boys are back in town' | Watch

A video on social media shows the moment Donald Trump met Elon Musk at the White House on Tuesday night, November 18, where the Tesla boss attended a dinner alongside various distinguished guests. This was Musk’s first public visit to the White House since his fallout with the US President. MAGA erupts at Trump's reaction on spotting Elon Musk at White House dinner(AFP)

A video doing the rounds on X shows Trump entering through a gate alongside Melania Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, when he spotted Musk. Trump gently tapped him on the shoulder, and Musk was seen nodding in response.

Nick Sortor shared the video on X, writing, “President Trump tapped Elon Musk on his way in to the White House dinner tonight. Elon’s reaction says it all. The bros are back together”.

‘The boys are back in town’

Netizens took to the comment section, gushing over the moment, with one user writing, “Trump casually tapping Elon on the shoulder like they’re old frat bros signals the real power alignment in DC tonight—America First just got its ultimate wingman.” “That wasn’t a tap — that was Trump reminding the room who the gravitational pull actually belongs to,” one user wrote, while another said.

“Lol loves how he nodded, like yea we so back,” a user wrote, while another said, “I'm not crying, you're crying”. “I truly hope they repair that relationship. What they built together was fantastic and the impact was undeniable,” wrote a user. One wrote, “The boys are back in town, the boys are back in town.”

Musk was later seen seated among guests in the East Room, The Hill reported. Jeff Bezos attended the event too, as did soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Among administration officials present at the event were Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Melania Trump was in attendance too.

“This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world,” President Trump said in remarks to guests in the East Room.

Musk broke with Trump after their disagreement over he White House’s flagship tax and spending bill, which Musk called “utterly insane and destructive.” The feud largely played out on social media, and even saw Musk claim that Trump is named in the Epstein files.