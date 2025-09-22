Maine facing new tick threat that could harm humans and animals? What we know

Researchers have confirmed the first detection of the Asian longhorned tick in Maine. This makes Maine the 25th state in the United States where the tick has been found and the farthest northeast location reported so far, according to Daily Mail report. Asian longhorned ticks feed on many animals, including cattle and humans. (Representative image)(Unsplash)

The University of Maine and state conservation officials confirmed the tick’s presence in July. The species is originally from eastern China, Japan, Korea, and the Russian Far East. In its native region, the tick can spread infections such as spotted fever.

Asian longhorned tick was first discovered in New Jersey

The Asian longhorned tick was first discovered in the United States in New Jersey in 2017. Since then, it has mainly been found in the eastern third of the country. How the tick arrived in the US is unclear, but officials say it may have traveled on pets or livestock.

"This discovery underscores the critical importance of continued tick surveillance in Maine," said Griffin Dill, director of the UMaine Extension Tick Lab. "While this appears to be an isolated case, we are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with state and federal partners."

The tick found in Maine was a juvenile and was collected in the southern part of the state. Follow-up searches did not find any more ticks in the area.

These ticks feed on animals and humans

Asian longhorned ticks feed on many animals, including cattle and humans. They can carry diseases that threaten humans and animals. In Asia, the tick carries a virus that kills about 15 percent of infected animals. In the United States, only cow deaths have been reported since 2017. In humans, the tick can carry severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome, which can be fatal in up to 30 percent of cases.

The species exists in two forms. One has males and females. The other consists of self-cloning females that lay eggs without mating. This self-cloning form spreads more easily because a single tick can start a new population.

Animals with high numbers of longhorned ticks may suffer from stunted growth, anemia, or, in rare cases, severe blood loss. The juvenile tick found in Maine cannot reproduce yet.

Research is ongoing to learn how this tick could spread diseases in Maine and other parts of the United States. Ticks are a major health concern in the Northeast, where blacklegged ticks spread Lyme disease.

The Asian longhorned tick has previously invaded Australia and New Zealand, causing major losses in cattle. Experts warn that similar effects could happen in the United States.

Public health officials recommend taking steps to avoid tick bites. These include checking for ticks regularly, avoiding tall or overgrown vegetation, and wearing protective clothing.

Climate change may help ticks expand

Climate change may help ticks expand into new areas because warmer temperatures allow them to remain active longer and survive in regions where they previously could not.

If you find an Asian longhorned tick on yourself or a pet, remove it immediately. Use fine-tipped tweezers or a barrier such as tissue, foil, or a plastic bag to grasp the tick close to the skin. Pull it straight up with steady pressure. Do not twist the tick.

After removing it, wash the area with soap and water and use a disinfectant. Keep the tick in a sealed plastic bag so it can be identified by a doctor or veterinarian.