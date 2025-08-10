Woman’s body parts found stuffed in multiple plastic bags on roadside in Karnataka’s Tumakuru

The severed head and dismembered remains of a woman have been discovered in several plastic bags dumped along a roadside in Tumakuru district, Karnataka. Authorities said the bags containing the woman’s body parts were first spotted in Kolala village, Koratagere, by passers-by on Thursday, August 7. (HT_PRINT file)

According to news agency PTI, the bags containing the woman’s body parts were first spotted in Kolala village, Koratagere, by passers-by on Thursday, August 7.

Initially, seven plastic covers were found, but when cops carried out an extensive search of the site the next day, they discovered seven additional bags holding more body parts, including the head.

Also Read | Karnataka: No human remains found on Day 1 of Dharmasthala exhumation

The same day, Tumakuru superintendent of police Ashok KV, deployed special teams to comb Kolala village and neighbouring areas where the remains had been found.

An investigating officer has reportedly said that cops have zeroed in on the woman's identity with help from the severed head, but are yet to confirm it.

Police suspect the killers probably used a car to move the remains before discarding them in the bags. They believe the bags could be spread along the route between Chimpuganhalli and Venkatapura villages.

“The woman was more likely murdered elsewhere,” the officer added.

Search efforts for additional body parts were hampered on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the region.

30-year-old woman murdered in Vijayapura

In a separate case that took place in June, a 30-year-old woman working in a government department was killed in broad daylight near Tippu Sultan Circle in Indira Nagar, Vijayapura district, over a personal dispute connected to an “immoral relationship”.

The victim, identified as Renuka Sayabanna Kannolli, was attacked while riding her scooter.

News agency ANI quoted police as saying that the accused, Sanju Banasode, stopped her and launched a violent assault, causing severe injuries.

Renuka was taken to the district hospital for emergency care but succumbed to her injuries shortly afterwards.

Police teams reached the location soon after the crime and began their investigation. The matter is currently being handled by Indi City Police Station.

In another incident from the same month, a shocking case emerged in Udupi district, where a 27-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband following a quarrel over her watching Instagram reels, The Hindu reported.

The killing took place on the night of June 19 under the jurisdiction of the Shankaranarayana police and has once again drawn attention to the dark side of digital addiction and domestic disputes.