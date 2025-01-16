Menu Explore
Man fatally shoots himself after being caught naked from waist down at Arizona coffee shop

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 16, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Nautica Malone died by suicide a day after he was filmed half-naked in his car at Bikini Beans Coffee in Tempe, Arizona

In a shocking incident, a hopeless man shot himself in the head after he was caught naked from his waist down in his car as he approached a coffee shop in Arizona, according to the police. The countdown to the man identified as Nautica Malone’s death began last Wednesday when he arrived half-naked in the drive-thru line at Bikini Beans Coffee, as told by cops to TMZ.

Nautica Malone shot himself after being caught naked and masturbating in his car at Bikini Beans Coffee in Arizona.(@unlimited_ls/X)
Nautica Malone shot himself after being caught naked and masturbating in his car at Bikini Beans Coffee in Arizona.(@unlimited_ls/X)

Man shoots himself after pulling off being half-naked stunt

According to the cops and reported by TMZ, the man was approached by a staff who noticed that Malone had his pants pulled down while taking his order. The employee reported to her manager that the man pulled at the drive-thru window, still naked. The manager allegedly had already taken out her phone and recorded the man who was masturbating in his car.

The video was then posted on social media and quickly gained views as it went viral. Many on the internet commented on the inappropriate behaviour of touching himself in front of the manager. According to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner, Malone drove himself to the city of Goodyear, Arizona and committed suicide by a bullet to his head on January 11, 2025.

The owner of the coffee shop responds to the incident

On the night of Malone’s death, his family members reached the coffee shop and were “aggressive” at the staff and stated, “Malone had killed himself over the incident,” as told by the police team to TMZ.

Ben Lyles who is the owner of Bikini Beans Coffee told TMZ, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the individual involved during this difficult time. This was an unfortunate and tragic situation. As a company, the safety our employees is always our top priority. In this case, an individual chose to commit a crime at one of our locations. We take incidents like this very seriously and remain committed to protecting our team and maintaining a safe and respectful environment.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
