Man who ‘accidentally’ plowed into President Biden's convoy charged with DUI

James Cooper smashed into an SUV that was a part of the President's motorcade. The car, a beige Ford, then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

While he was released from custody shortly after the incident, he was issued a summons to appear in court later.

The President who saw the crash unfold, was rushed into an armored SUV. Reporters, who were questioning Biden minutes ago, were also quickly rounded up by the staff to join the motorcade as it departed.

"They're evacuating, you guys gotta go," a staffer told reporters as security personnel secured the area, according to AFP.

“Following our investigation, Wilmington Police have determined that this was an accidental collision, and have charged the driver of the striking vehicle – a 46-year-old Wilmington man – with Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Inattentive Driving,” said a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were leaving campaign HQ, where they had just enjoyed a spaghetti dinner with their team. Both of them were unharmed, as per the Associated Press.

Last year, a similar case occurred when a small private aeroplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near Biden's Delaware vacation home, prompting a brief evacuation of the president and the first lady.

The Secret Service said that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.”