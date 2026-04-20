Mara Flavia Araujo: 5 things to know on Brazilian triathlete who died in Texas IRONMAN swimming leg

A 38-year-old triathlete from Brazil died while participating in the Texas IRONMAN triathlon race on Saturday. She reportedly drowned in the 2.5-mile swimming part of the race through the open waters of Lake Woodlands. Mara Flavia Araujo. (Mara Flavia Araujo/ Instagram)

Authorities did not identify the athlete publicly. Texas IRONMAN said in a social media update that a participant died during Saturday's race. It was Araujo's sister, Melissa Araujo, who confirmed that the former had passed away during the race.

Mara Flavia Araujo went missing in Lake Woodlands, just outside Houston, which led to a search party being dispatched to look for her. She recovered after hours of underwater operation by divers and local authorities.

In this article, we will look at 5 things to know about Mara Flavia Araujo amid her tragic Texas IRONMAN death.

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1. Has been in triathlon for over a decade Mara Flavia Araujo has been a triathlete for over a decade and has competed in IRONMAN and 70.3-distance events regularly. Records show her last major publicly recorded performance was at the Ironman 70.3 Campeche in Mexico in 2020.

2. Journalist With Several Years In TV and Radio According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Mara Flavia Arajuo has been a journalist for several years before becoming a full-time triathlete. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked for more than a decade in radio, TV, public‑sector communication, press relations, and social‑media management.

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3. Popular Influencer With Thousands Of Followers She had also made a name for herself as a popular fitness influencer with a significant following across TikTok and Instagram. She has nearly 60,000 followers on her Instagram profile, which remains active despite her death.

4. Cause Of Death Under Investigation Mara Flavia Araujo's official cause of death has not been revealed. However, it has been revealed that the 38-year-old was experiencing flu-like symptoms before the race, but decided to compete in it, nonetheless.