Maria Corina Machado family: All on ex-husband and kids as Trump gives big statement on ‘very nice woman’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed the notion of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado serving as a potential interim leader of Venezuela, stating that Washington was collaborating with the vice president of the ousted Nicolas Maduro. Trump rejected the possibility of Machado leading Venezuela, emphasizing her lack of national support and respect, while revealing US cooperation with Maduro's vice president.(AFP)

“I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country,” Trump said during a news conference, as per AFP.

“She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect.”

The statement comes after Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were captured during an unexpected nighttime operation conducted by US forces, who removed them from their bedroom.

Later, Trump stated that he personally observed the US military action that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President and his spouse, calling it as an “amazing” mission executed with remarkable speed and accuracy.

Also Read: Nicolás Maduro family: All on ‘captured’ Venezuela President's wife Cilia Flores and son Nicolás Maduro Guerra

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

The recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, María Corina Machado, is regarded as the leader of the opposition in Venezuela.

Often referred to as “Venezuela’s Iron Lady” due to her courageous advocacy for democratic rights, she was recently included in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

Born in Venezuela in 1967, Machado has emerged as a prominent voice against authoritarianism in her nation. In 1992, Maria established the Atenea Foundation, which aims to enhance the lives of street children in Caracas. In 2002, she co-founded Súmate, an organization dedicated to promoting free and fair elections and overseeing electoral processes, significantly contributing to the democratic framework in Venezuela.

She was elected to the Venezuelan National Assembly in 2010 with an unprecedented number of votes but was expelled by the regime in 2014. Since that time, she has led the opposition party Vente Venezuela and co-founded the Soy Venezuela alliance, which brings together various pro-democracy factions in the country.

Also Read: What is Maria Corina Machado's net worth? All on Venezuela's opposition leader who won Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Maria Corina Machado’s education and early career

In terms of María Corina Machado’s family and personal life, comprehensive public information is scarce, as her public endeavors have largely centered on her political and social activism. Nevertheless, she is recognized for her well-educated background, having studied industrial engineering at Universidad Católica Andrés Bello and specializing in finance at IESA, and she initially pursued a career in business before fully committing to activism and politics.

Maria Corina Machado’s family

María Corina Machado is a divorced mother of three. Her spouse, Ricardo Sosa Branger, departed Venezuela due to the political unrest and threats associated with Machado's activism. For safety reasons, Machado's children also reside abroad.

According to an interview featured in ELLE magazine, Machado was hiding for more than 14 months due to threats from the state government. Although she remains in Venezuela, her husband has fled the country to secure his safety. Her three children have also left, with the exception of her eldest daughter, Ana Corina, who opted to stay with Machado. Her three children include Henrique (the youngest), Ricardo (the middle child), and Ana Corina (the eldest).

Controversy surrounding Maria Machado's presidential candidacy

In 2023, she declared her intention to run in the 2024 presidential election but faced obstacles that prevented her from doing so. Instead, she endorsed the opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, whom the opposition asserts was the legitimate victor, contrary to the regime's declarations.

Machado’s Nobel Prize recognizes her dedication to democracy during a period when democratic rights are increasingly endangered worldwide. Her initiatives are regarded as crucial for safeguarding the freedoms of expression, voting rights, and representation, which are essential for maintaining peace both domestically and internationally.