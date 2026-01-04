What is Maria Corina Machado's net worth? All on Venezuela's opposition leader who won Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, has once again captured global attention following US capture of Venezuela's long-standing leader, Nicolas Maduro. He was captured on January 3 during extensive American military operations in the South American country. Maria Corina Machado supports US military intervention against Maduro's regime, calling for popular sovereignty and the release of political prisoners.(REUTERS)

Machado has previously expressed strong endorsement for Trump's assertive stance against the Maduro administration and has openly supported external pressures, including military intervention, to bring an end to what she describes as communist governance in the nation.

Machado became the international figure of Venezuela’s opposition following her receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. Her ascent has paralleled Washington’s increasing measures against Caracas, which include a military buildup in the Caribbean, attacks on suspected drug-trafficking vessels, and a blockade on tankers transporting Venezuelan oil.

Earlier, Machado journeyed to Oslo, Norway, to accept her Nobel Peace Prize. This visit was her first public engagement after over a year of concealing herself in Venezuela, living under the persistent threat posed by state authorities.

Also Read: Nicolás Maduro family: All on ‘captured’ Venezuela President's wife Cilia Flores and son Nicolás Maduro Guerra

Maria Corina Machado breaks silence on Nicolas Maduro's capture

Machado declared on Saturday that the “hour of freedom has arrived” following Maduro's capture after US military intervention in the oil-rich nation.

In a statement shared on X, Machado expressed that Venezuela has reached a pivotal moment after the US revealed its actions against Maduro.

“Venezuelans, the hour of freedom has arrived. As of today, Nicolás Maduro faces international justice for the atrocious crimes committed against Venezuelans and against citizens of many other nations,” she asserted.

She noted that Washington took action after Maduro dismissed the possibility of a negotiated political resolution.

“The time has come for popular sovereignty and national sovereignty to prevail in our country. We will restore order, free political prisoners, build an exceptional country and bring our children back home,” Machado said.

Machado reaffirmed her backing for opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia, whom she hailed as the rightful president chosen by the Venezuelan people.

“This is the hour of the citizens. Those of us who elected Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate President of Venezuela, who must immediately assume his constitutional mandate and be recognised as Commander-in-Chief of the National Armed Forces,” she noted.

What is Maria Corina Machado's net worth?

According to a report by Business Upturn, Maria Corina Machado's projected annual income is estimated to be between $631,800 and $865,520. Her sources of revenue encompass her political career, public speaking engagements, and media presence.

Additionally, she leads a political movement known as Commando #ConVzla, which generates income through its activities on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The estimated annual income of this movement ranges from $101,760 to $139,200, according to reports. These earnings are derived from digital content, merchandise sales, and online fundraising initiatives.

Following her recent victory for the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado was set to receive a monetary award of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.2 million).