Mark Zuckerberg announces the passing of his dog, Beast: 'Enjoy heaven, little guy'

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms, on Monday announced the passing of his furry friend ‘Beast’ on a Facebook post. Mark Zuckerberg's pet dog named Beast was a fluffy white Puli ,which is a type of Hungarian Sheepdog andwas much loved by Zuckerberg. Taking to social media, Mark Zuckerberg announced the news by posting a picture of his pet along with the caption “Enjoy heaven, little guy.” (Mark Zuckerberg/X)

Beast also has his own Facebook account with 2.3 million followers. Listed as a “public figure”, beast is well liked by his followers who regularly liked and commented on his posts. In the post Zuckerberg did not mention the cause of death.

Taking to social media, Mark Zuckerberg announced the news by posting a picture of his pet along with the caption “Enjoy heaven, little guy.” The post received 597K reactions and 100.6K comments within 7 hours of the post, with many expressing grief and sadness.

Mark Zuckerberg used to regularly update witty status messages for Beast, such as “I just took a dump and had Mark Zuckerberg pick it up. It was glorious" or “My new bone is almost as big as I am.” On the Facebook account of Beast there are a bunch of photos where Zuckerberg and his girlfriend Priscilla Chan are seen cuddling their pet. His Facebook bio say “I am a Puli, which is a type of Hungarian Sheepdog. I live in Palo Alto with Mark and Cilla.” Beast's Facebook account often featured pictures of him with dreadlocks for fur chilling with his Priscilla or Zuckerberg's kids or even taking a bath.

