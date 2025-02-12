Mark Zuckerberg's shocking revelation on Joe Rogan podcast: ‘Was almost sentenced to death in Pakistan’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently opened up about a chilling experience during a podcast interview with Joe Rogan, revealing that he was "almost sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan" over content posted on Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC.(AFP File)

The comment came amid ongoing legal battles Meta faces in Pakistan, with accusations that it has allowed content that violates the country’s strict blasphemy laws. If found guilty, the penalties for such actions can be severe, including imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Zuckerberg shared that a specific incident triggered the threat. "There was a point at which someone was trying to get me sentenced to death in Pakistan because someone on Facebook had a picture where they had a drawing of Prophet Mohammed, and someone said, 'That's blasphemy in our culture.' They sued me and opened this criminal proceeding," he explained on 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.

Though Zuckerberg clarified that he was not personally worried about the legal proceedings, acknowledging that he had no intention of visiting Pakistan, the experience raised concerns about the global tension between freedom of speech and varying national laws.

Balancing freedom of speech with local laws

Zuckerberg used this incident to underscore the challenges that Meta and other global platforms face when navigating the intersection of free speech and local regulations. “There are places around the world that just have different values that go against our free expression values and want us to crack down and ban way more stuff than I think a lot of people would believe would be the right thing to do,” Zuckerberg said, expressing frustration with what he sees as laws that contradict fundamental freedoms.

While Meta has worked to balance respect for local cultural norms and laws with its commitment to free expression, the company has been under increasing scrutiny from governments worldwide. The legal action in Pakistan over blasphemy content highlights how local cultural sensitivities are often at odds with the broader principles of online freedom.

The Meta CEO also addressed the issue of government influence, suggesting that international pressure on American tech companies needs to be met with stronger support from the US government. He argued that foreign governments exerting the "power of saying they’re going to throw you in prison" over platform content is a level of pressure that requires protection for tech companies.

Meta and content moderation debate

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has long been at the center of debates over online content regulation. It has faced numerous legal challenges around the globe for its role in hosting content that some governments deem harmful, offensive, or illegal. While the company has developed mechanisms to comply with local laws, it remains under pressure to find a global balance that both respects free expression and adheres to regional regulations.

As Meta continues to face lawsuits over content regulation, Zuckerberg’s remarks reflect the difficult position many tech companies find themselves in as they try to navigate the competing demands of freedom of speech, cultural sensitivity, and legal compliance.

In the case of Pakistan, the tension is especially pronounced, given the country’s strict laws against blasphemy, which can result in severe penalties for individuals found guilty of insulting religious figures. The country’s legal system has historically been used to target individuals and organizations accused of violating these laws, sometimes with tragic consequences.

Zuckerberg’s comments will likely spark further discussion on how global platforms like Meta can maintain their commitment to free speech while addressing the legal and cultural expectations of the countries they operate in.