Mark Zuckerberg's multimillion-dollar AI plan could ‘end humanity’? Experts weigh in

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been one of Silicon Valley’s loudest voices on AI and hopes of creating “personal superintelligence for everyone,” but experts caution that his futuristic vision could “end humanity.” Zuckerberg believes AI will deeply impact daily life, aiming for personal superintelligence. Yet, experts argue this vision neglects serious risks, warning that advanced AI could disrupt society and even threaten humanity. (Official photo)(HT_PRINT)

He explained that his idea revolves around AI assistants embedded into everyday devices, such as smart glasses, that can “see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day.”

“A lot has been written about the scientific and economic advances that AI can bring, and I’m really optimistic about this,” Zuckerberg said in an Instagram video, maintaining a blank stare into the camera.

ALSO READ| Mark Zuckerberg’s 80% rule is helping leaders work smarter and avoid burnout: Here’s what it is

“I think an even more meaningful impact in our lives is going to come from everyone having a personal superintelligence that helps you achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, be a better friend, and grow to become the person that you aspire to be.”

Experts slam Zuckerberg’s AI vision

Critics, however, argue that his vision overlooks the existential dangers of building technology far beyond human control.

David Krueger, an assistant professor of AI policy and safety at the University of Montreal, bluntly told Daily Mail that, “What Zuckerberg is talking about is not coherent, or he's just using Superintelligence as a branding term to describe something completely different from what that word actually means,”

He then warned that advanced AI “poses an existential risk... is going to completely reshape the world... is going to, at a minimum, take everyone's jobs and end up running society and lead to an unprecedented concentration of power.”

“It is probably also going to literally lead to the end of humanity.”

Nick Bostrom, author of the book Superintelligence and director of Oxford’s Future of Humanity Institute, told Daily Mail that Superintelligence is “any intellect that greatly exceeds the cognitive performance of humans in virtually all domains of interest.”

ALSO READ| Reliance AGM brings Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai on the same stage for AI

He said Zuckerberg appears not to have fully considered the consequences. “If it actually is developed, it will be more radically transformative than just another cool consumer appliance. It's a much more fundamental transformation of the human condition.”