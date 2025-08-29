Reliance AGM brings Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai on the same stage for AI

Mukesh Ambani pulled a coup of sorts at the 48th Reliance AGM today, by bringing Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai on the same stage for AI. (From left) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.(HT)

Reliance Industries Ltd. has set up a wholly owned subsidiary called Reliance Intelligence in partnership with Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc.) and Google (Alphabet Inc.), as part of its vision of “AI for everyone and everywhere”.

“A decade ago, digital services became a new growth engine for Reliance Industries. Now, the opportunity before us with AI is just as large, if not larger,” Ambani said during the AGM. “Jio promised and delivered digital everywhere and for every Indian. Similarly, Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere for every Indian.”

Reliance Intelligence will build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres, powered by renewable energy, as well as train Indians in Artificial Intelligence at a national scale.

Reliance Intelligence + Facebook

As part of the AI overdrive, Reliance Industries announced an India-focused AI joint venture with Meta Platforms to build and scale AI solutions for enterprises in India first. The firms have committed an initial investment of ₹855 crore (about $100 million) to capitalise the JV in a 70:30 ratio.

​​"Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work,” Meta Platforms CEO Zuckerberg said at the Reliance AGM via video. “With Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation. And now, with Reliance's reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India.”

Reliance Intelligence + Google

Reliance also announced a partnership with Google to set up AI-ready data centres. These will use computing power from Google, energy from Reliance Industries, and connectivity tools from Jio Platforms Ltd.

“The AI opportunity in India is extraordinary… Google and Reliance are partnering to help all of Reliance's businesses transform, using AI—from energy and retail to telecom and financial Services,” Google CEO Pichai said at the Reliance AGM via video.

“To support this AI adoption, together we are establishing a Jamnagar Cloud region, built for and dedicated to Reliance. It will bring world-class AI and compute from Google Cloud, powered by clean energy from Reliance, and connected by Jio's advanced network.”

Jio + Google + Facebook

To be sure, this isn’t the first time Ambani, Zuckerberg and Pichai have come together for a Reliance project in India.

In 2020, Google picked up a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd. for ₹33,737 crore, while Meta acquired a 9.99% stake for ₹43,574 crore for the single largest FDI investment in India’s technology sector.

Now, both of them stand to make bumper returns in the Reliance Jio IPO that goes on the floors in the first half of 2026.