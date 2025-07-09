Mary Lou Retton's DUI arrest footage, mugshot released; 'They think I'm drunk...'

"They think I'm drunk...," an unconvincing Mary Lou Retton, 57-year-old former Olympian, can be seen saying on the phone in the newly released bodycam footage of her arrest on May 27 at a West Virginia parking lot. Retton, a former gymnast who rose to fame with her gold medal at the 1984 LA Olympics, was pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence. Looking visibly drunk, she tries to convince the officers that she is not intoxicated and fails bizarrely. Mary Lou Retton's mugshots. (Photo: Fairmount City Police Department)(Twitter)

The bodycam footage was obtained and reported on by the tabloid Entertainment Tonight on Monday. The report contained a statement from Retton where she took "full responsibility" for her actions. " What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses," she said in the statement.

“To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry," Retton added. "I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support.”

Here's her mugshot:

As seen in the video, Mary Lou Retton, wearing a yellow shirt, is pulled over in West Virginia and fails to provide her license when asked by the officers to do so. She said she had a Texas-issued license, which was not on her at that time. Additionally, she also refused to take the breathalyzer test. Police said that a container of wine was found in her Porsche. Her arrest records show that she was booked in Marion County "for driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs; penalties.” She also got a mugshot taken at the station, which was released on Tuesday.

Lou Retton is a retired gymnast who became a national icon after winning the all-around gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics—the first American woman to do so. She also won two silver and two bronze medals at the same Games. Retton later became a motivational speaker and a TV personality.