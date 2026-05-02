May Day protests near me: When and where protests are happening across the US - Time, locations and more

Demonstrations are being held across the United States on Friday to mark International Workers’ Day, with thousands expected to take part in coordinated “May Day Strong” events calling for labor-friendly policies and economic change. The organizers have urged people to avoid work, school and shopping and instead join protests demanding that the country prioritize “workers over billionaires.” Protesters across the US take to the streets on May 1, 2026, demanding workers' rights. (AP)

When and where the major events are happening? As per the Seattle Lesbian, these are the time and location of major events:

Chicago - 1pm CST (Rally and March)

Raleigh - 10am EST (Rally)

Boston - 2:30pm to 4pm EST (Rally)

Los Angeles - 10am to 3pm PST (Rally)

San Francisco - 4pm to 4:30pm PST (Rally and March)

Seattle - 12pm to 6pm PST (Rally and March)

New York City - 4pm to 6pm EST (Rally and March)

Minneapolis–St. Paul - 4:30pm CST (Rally and March)

Washington, DC - 12pm to 8pm EST (Rally)

Albuquerque - 3pm to 7pm MDT (Rally and March)

Atlanta - 5:30pm to 7:30pm EST (Rally)

Kansas City - 5:30pm to 7:30pm CST (Rally)

Portland - 12pm to 5pm PST (Rally and March) According to The Guardian, organizers say there are around 3,500 events planned nationwide, including marches, walkouts and block parties.

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People are encouraged to check the official May Day Strong website to find out when and where events are happening in their own city.

Action Network: Search for local events, protests and rallies in your area using their event map.

Additionally, you can also check on social media by searching for keywords such as #MayDay2026, #MayDayProtests, or #WorkersDay on Instagram, Facebook, or X (Twitter) for real-time updates on local gatherings.

What are protesters demanding? The demonstrations are focused on workers’ rights, opposition to immigration crackdowns and criticism of policies seen as benefiting wealthy individuals. Protesters have gathered in places like Washington, DC where crowds assembled near the White House holding signs such as “Workers over billionaires” and “Healthcare not warfare,” according to the New York Times.

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Many of the groups involved in May Day Strong have also been part of the earlier “No Kings” protests, a movement that opposes what organizers see as excessive concentration of power and policies they view as authoritarian. The overlap highlights how different activist movements are coming together around shared concerns.

Leah Greenberg of Indivisible, which is one of the main organizations behind No Kings, described the May Day economic blackout as a “structure test” for the movement. “We are asking people to take a step into further exerting their power in all aspects of their lives, as workers, as students, as members of local organizing hubs,” she said. “It’s important as it builds muscles towards greater non-cooperation,” she added, as per The Guardian.