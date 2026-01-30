McKenna Kindred: New texts reveal shocking details on Spokane ex-teacher's affair with student

The disturbing case of McKenna Kindred, a former high-school teacher in Spokane Valley, Washington, has resurfaced as explicit text exchanges she sent to a student have been brought to light. Representational. (Unsplash)

Kindred, 23 at the time of the events, was convicted in March 2024 for unlawful sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student at Central Valley High School. Recent reports from the Daily Mail reveal previously unpublished text messages between her and the student.

Read more: Billings Senior High stabbing: GoFundMe launched for injured math teacher

Text messages and meetings According to sources, the inappropriate relationship began in June 2022 after the student discovered Kindred's Instagram account, and the pair began exchanging increasingly explicit texts.

Before sleeping with the teenager at her Spokane, Washington, home in November 2022, McKenna Kindred, now 27, flirted with him for several months.

According to reports, the two watched a movie together for several hours, progressed to making physical and intimate contact, and finished late at night before the student departed.

The Daily Mail reported that Kindred discussed personal feelings toward the student after their sexual encounter and inappropriate topics involving sexual content.

The student sent her a message that read, “Mom, glad I can satisfy you.” The teenager asked if she had used a "sex toy" while thinking about him after Kindred liked that message on Instagram. "I did," she answered.

Kindred then wrote things like, “I was sad when you had to leave my room... when other girls talk about you in my class I could feel myself getting mad.”

Additionally, Kindred hinted at their interactions at school by messaging the student to remark, "We almost got caught." I was sad when that student walked in when he did. I wanted you to hold me. I really like being touched by you.

In December 2022, the student's classmates shared screenshots of the inappropriate texts with school administrators, which led to an internal and police investigation. Later, the teen's mother gave authorities more proof, including texts and videos with sexual content.

Read more: Hannah Natanson: Why did FBI execute search warrant at WaPo reporter's home?

Kindred was sentenced to 24 months of probation In March 2024, Kindred was taken into custody and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct. Kindred's phone underwent a forensic examination after her arrest.

The age of consent in Washington State is 16. However, authority figures can still be charged with sexually abusing students up to the age of 18 who are in their care.

Kindred was given a 24-month probationary sentence and required to sign the sex offenders' register for ten years.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that she is still living with her lawyer husband, Kyle Kindred, in a lavish $500,000 house.