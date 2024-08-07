Team USA gymnastics team introduced Beacon as the most crucial member of their team. Beacon is a 4-year-old golden retriever who has been a constant companion of Team USA comprised of Simon Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. Beacon is a therapy dog for the entire team during the stressful times of the Paris Olympics trials. However, he did not accompany the team to Paris due to logistic issues. Beacon is Team USA gymnastic's therapy dog.(@dog_rates)

Meet Team USA’s therapy pet, Beacon

Beacon is the worst hever therapy dog of the USA gymnastics team and he “senses people’s stress and knows how to soothe them,” said his owner Tracey Callahan Molna to USA Today. The ball of golden fur played an important role in the gymnastics team of the USA as it carried the mental well-being of all the members during the Paris Olympics trials. The “Goodest Boy” of the team sometimes even put in 15 hours a day as he was always on duty during the trials for the Olympic team, as reported by ESPN Sports.

Molnar, who herself was a gymnast realised some athletes could use her pet’s love and has a sense of which members of the team require it the most. While she realised that a dog’s presence might not be exactly soothing for those who did not grow up with a dog, she brought Beacon for any who might be interested. She said, “I watch the women and if they’re animated when they see him, I’ll walk toward them”.

Beacon is an intellectual and only four-legged part-time staff who understands when a team member needs him and responds to them even when not called by name. Molnar praised her pet, “He will turn on a dime without seeing who it is. He picks up on the stress and will pull to that person immediately.” She explained how the furball helped team members, “They absorb the stress of the people they’re relieving the stress off of. So even though he might be lying still for two hours, he’s wiped out afterwards.”

Beacon has become an internet sensation with his adorable looks and much-needed service to team members.

The Beacon fan club

Beacon is an athlete's favourite therapist as one of the gymnasts demanded a promotion for him. Molnar said, “One of the gymnasts suggested [Beacon] should be the CHO. That would be the Chief Happiness Officer.”

Gold medalist Simone Biles also shared her love for Beacon, she said, “Even this morning at 7 a.m., I saw my therapist, and there’s a time change, so she is so amazing for allowing me to do that these couple of days here in Paris,” after her all-round win. She added, “So just making sure I’m mentally well. I think you see that on the competition floor”.

Therapy pets in the field of sports

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Washington found that “petting an animal for ten minutes can help reduce levels of cortisol, the body’s stress hormone, as well as focus on the present moment.” Molnar guided about the use of therapy pets, she said, “Petting a dog or even watching someone pet a dog, can lower blood pressure and anxiety, help increase the feel-good hormones serotonin and dopamine and lower cortisol levels. We all need a certain amount [of cortisol]. But too much isn’t healthy.”

Beacon is not the only pet in service to provide mental well-being to athletes informed chief communications and marketing officer at USA Gymnasts, Jill Geer. She said, “Beacon is not the only dog. There are several other dogs, but Beacon is 100% the star of the show. He is literally the Beacon of this program. I joke that Beacon needs an agent, because there are more requests for Beacon than just about any other athlete out there”.