Meet Mark Carney, Trudeau's likely successor who equated Trump to ‘Voldemort’, dubbed him ‘bully’ amid trade war fears

Mark Carney, the front-runner to succeed Justin Trudeau as leader of Canada's Liberal Party, was the 8th governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013. He has once likened President Donald Trump to Voldemort, the antagonist from Harry Potter. Mark Carney, Canada's Liberal Party leadership candidate and former Bank of Canada governor, speaks to the media after participating in an English language debate ahead of the March 9 vote to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, February 25, 2025. REUTERS/Evan Buhler/File Photo(REUTERS)

Former Goldman Sachs executive Carney earned fame when he helped Canada avoid the most catastrophic outcome of the 2008 financial crisis. His countrymen recognise him as the most reliable politician to deal with Trump, according to polls.

In addition, he served as the chair of the Financial Stability Board from 2011 to 2018.

Responding to Trump's threats to make Canada the 51st US state, Carney told the crowd of Winnipeg pub in February, “When you think about what's at stake in these ridiculous, insulting comments of the president, of what we could be, I view this as the sort of Voldemort of comments.”

“Like I will not even repeat it, but you know what I’m talking about,” he added.

During his previous interview with Fox News, Trump stated that he is serious about his intention to make Canada the 51st state.

When pressed if his threat of annexing Canada is “a real thing”, Trump told host Bret Baier, “Yeah it is.”

“I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen,” he stated. “Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?”

What to know about Mark Carney

Carney hails from a small hamlet in Canada's Northwest Territory and was a backup goaltender for the Crimson's hockey team during his undergraduate studies at Harvard. He later went to Oxford for his postgraduate studies.

Carney will succeed Trudeau as prime minister of the nation and take over as leader of the Liberal Party if he wins on Sunday. He will then face a difficult choice of when to call a federal election.

He resided in New York City for a couple of years while serving as vice president of corporate finance. He has stated that he seeks dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs where they will most significantly impact Americans.

Declaring that Canada will not submit to “a bully”, he declared his nation will win in the trade war just like hockey in reference to the contentious 4 Nations final between the US and Canada two weeks ago.

While Canadian elections are typically scheduled for October, the prime minister has the authority to dissolve Parliament and call for a snap election at any point prior to that date.

Trudeau stepped down from the position of the PM after being accused of not taking the tariff threats seriously.