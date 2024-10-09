Meghan Markle's ex-pal says the Duchess ‘only went to gala for the…’

A former friend of Meghan Markle has nuked the Duchess of Sussex's recent gala appearance for Los Angeles Children's Hospital (CHLA) primarily for publicity. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The claims come after Meghan, 43, was seen on the red carpet at the event on October 5, accompanied by her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Meghan’s attendance at the gala coincides with a period of negative press

British socialite and radio host Lizzie Cundy, a former friend of Meghan’s, cast doubt on these claims, suggesting that the duchess’s appearance was more for the cameras than the cause. Cundy, who attended the gala, told the Daily Mail, “There wasn’t a great deal of warmth from people when she arrived. She wasn’t there long — she seemed to be there for the photographs.”

“Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her,” and noted that many in the city felt “played” by the duchess.

Cundy also pointed out the changing public perception of Meghan and Prince Harry in LA, noting that, “Harry and Meghan were loved because they’re part of the royal family, but they’ve bad-mouthed the royals, who are loved in LA. It’s a shame, because charity work is where her and Harry do great things.”

Cundy and Meghan had once been close friends after meeting at a charity gala in 2013, but their relationship cooled after Meghan and Prince Harry became engaged, with Meghan cutting off contact and changing her phone number.

“She ghosted me once the engagement hit. She's ghosted quite a lot of people, obviously, including her family, so I'm not the worst person she's ghosted,” she said.

Meghan excuses her appearance at Gala ‘to celebrate the exceptional services’

The Duchess of Sussex’s website later shared her reasons for being at the event. In a statement, the site explained, “This weekend, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attended the biennial Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala, an inspiring event dedicated to celebrating the exceptional services provided to children across LA … The duchess was proud to stand alongside esteemed guests in support of this vital cause.”

The statement noted Meghan’s long-term connection with the hospital, her previous visits to meet patients and participate in the annual “Make March Matter” campaign. “Her presence at the gala underscored her commitment to advocating for the health and well-being of children around the world,” it continued. It concluded by expressing gratitude to CHLA and all involved, saying, “Together, we can continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families.”