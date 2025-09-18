Melania Trump, Kate Middleton make bold fashion statement amid historic joint outing

Melania Trump and Kate Middleton visited Frogmore Gardens as part of their first joint outing. Both the first lady and the Princess of Wales made bold fashion statements with their stunning outfits, The Independent reported. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and US First Lady Melania Trump tour the gardens of Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.(AFP)

Melania Trump, Kate Middleton at Frogmore Gardens

For the special occasion, the Princess of Wales sported a suede jacket and knit top from ME+EM. She also wore a long brown skirt, a neck scarf, and brown suede boots.

On the other hand, First Lady Melania Trump sported a belted tan jacket, beige slacks, and flats.

Melania Trump and Kate Middleton interacted with a group of scouts that comprised children between four and six years old. “This is beautiful!” Melania Trump reacted to a drawing made by one of the kids at Frogmore Gardens, according to People magazine.

While the Princess of Wales sat on the grass, a little girl led Melania Trump by her hand to a table where children were busy building “bug hotels” out of cardboard and tubes. “Show me how, what I should do,” Trump told them. They were quick to ask the first lady about her favorite bug. “A ladybug,” she replied.

Kate Middleton also arranged a lunch for the children. They had sandwiches with honey from Middleton’s Norfolk home at Anmer Hall. Melania Trump, on the other hand, gifted each child a jar of honey from the White House.

Middleton and Melania’s state banquet outfits

Prior to their Frogmore Gardens visit, Kate Middleton and Melania Trump dazzled eyes at Wednesday evening’s state banquet. While Melania Trump looked spot-on in a bold yellow off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown with a pastel-colored belt, Kate Middleton turned heads in her high-neck gold lace gown, according to DailyMail.

Kate Middleton earlier greeted Donald Trump and Melania Trump in a burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress and a matching hat by Jane Taylor, in Windsor.

