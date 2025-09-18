‘I hate Melania's yellow dress.’: Melania Trump trolled for ‘ugly’ gown at royal state banquet

Melania Trump wore a bold off-shoulder Carolina Herrera yellow gown with a pink belt at the UK State Banquet. She joined President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle for a dinner hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. However, the 55-year-old’s fashion choice created a stir on social media, with many expressing dislike for it, especially the bright colour. While attending the UK state banquet, Melania Trump wore a yellow off-shoulder dress with a pink belt. (AFP)

Reactions to Melania's dress:

While most people were not happy with the choice of the dress, especially the bright hue, a few wrote that the first lady looked stunning.

An individual declared, “I'm sorry, but I hate Melania's yellow dress.” Another remarked, “It’s so weird. I'm just saying.”

A third posted, “I'm not crazy about the dress. I don't think it's a good look. I think green would have been better!” A fourth quipped, “That dress is horrendous. Sorry, I‘ve never seen Melania in a poor fashion choice, but this is it.” A fifth wrote, “Has Melania become color blind? Yellow dress, pink beige belt, emerald earrings?”

Britain's Queen Camilla (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) arrive to attend a State Banquet at Windsor Castle. (AFP)

A few, however, shared that they liked the dress Melania Trump chose for the state dinner banquet. Like this individual who expressed, “At first I wasn’t sure, but after I took it all in, I loved it. The look is modern and fresh. Stunning earrings. I’ve never been a huge fan of bright yellow, but Melania can wear anything. She wears the dress, not the other way around. Her hair is down and softens her look overall.”

Does Melania Trump’s gown have a secret message?

“Her choice of bold punctuation of clashing color palette states clearly Trump's modus operandi that he will continue to do things his own way,” Marian Kwei, a celebrity stylist who is also a Vogue contributor, told the BBC.

Kwei also spoke about Malenia’s dress when she arrived in the UK, especially her impossibly low and wide-brimmed hat that almost covered her eyes.

“The hat with the wide brim that hides her face is pointing to a stance where she wants all eyes on her husband and his agenda, while here,” the stylist said, adding that the headgear’s purple colour, which matched the president’s tie, was a “nod to her support for her husband's agenda during this state visit.”