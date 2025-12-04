Melania Trump unveils new $90 Christmas ornament in latest addition to her décor line; sparks debate

Melania Trump has unveiled this year’s White House Christmas decorations alongside the release of her latest line of holiday ornaments, including a $90 brass piece that has sparked mixed reactions online. For the first lady, celebrating her fifth Christmas in the White House, this isn’t the first time she has ventured into the Christmas retail market. Melania Trump showcased the White House Christmas decorations, including a $90 American Star ornament. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

While Trump promotes her latest “American Star” ornament, an eight-point brass design accented in red, white, and blue, reactions to her decor and retail efforts continue to generate debate, much like the Christmas displays that defined her earlier years in the White House.

The decor includes more than 10,000 blue butterflies, six limited-edition ornaments, and a redesigned holiday aesthetic that has drawn both praise and criticism, according to the Irish Star and CNN.

What are Melania Trump’s 2025 Christmas ornaments?

According to the Irish Star, the $90 ornament called American Star, part of her six-piece “250 Collection,” was created to mark the United States’ upcoming 250th anniversary. Each ornament is made in the U.S., includes her engraved signature, and features patriotic themes.

The other ornaments in the collection retail for $75 and include designs inspired by the Empire State Building, Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty, and other American symbols.

The first lady partnered again with designer Hervé Pierre to bring her 2025 theme to life, filling the White House with:

50 Christmas trees

75 of Melania’s signature wreaths with red bows

700 feet of garland

25,000 feet of ribbon

A 120-pound gingerbread White House

Two 6,000-piece Lego portraits of George Washington and Donald Trump

As reported by The Irish Star, Trump’s most dramatic room this year is the “Fostering the Future Red Room,” decorated with more than 10,000 blue butterflies, a design element that has attracted attention for its unusual abundance.

CNN reported that the new decorations mark a sharp contrast with Trump’s earlier, more controversial displays, such as the stark white “sticks” of 2017 and the red cone-shaped trees of 2018, both of which became viral internet memes. The network pointed out that Trump’s holiday decor has long been a subject of public scrutiny, fueled in part by leaked 2020 audio in which she expressed frustration with the expectations surrounding Christmas decorations.

This year, however, CNN described her approach as more subdued and traditional, calling it “Christmas decoration business as usual.”