Melania Trump decks up White House for Christmas 2025, internet says ‘nice to have class there again’

The White House opened its holiday season on Monday with a new theme - “Home is where the heart is” - as Melania Trump revealed the decorations for the family’s first Christmas return since 2020. The reveal leaned on scale and symbolism, drawing thousands of items into a tightly planned layout. Christmas trees in the Cross Hall of the White House during a media tour of the White House Christmas decorations in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. The theme of the 2025 White House Christmas decorations is "Home Is Where The Heart Is." Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

A large-scale setup inside the Executive Mansion

This year’s display was assembled by dozens of volunteers who spent days filling the Executive Mansion with traditional décor. The White House listed the numbers: 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, more than 700 feet of garland, 2,000 strands of lights, 25,000 feet of ribbon, 2,800 gold stars, 10,000 butterflies, and around 120 pounds of gingerbread.

The decorations, selected by Melania Trump, were described by the White House as a nod to “American traditions” and to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. “These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong,” the statement noted.

Internet reacts

Online reactions were positive. “Sure is nice to have Class at the White House again!” one user wrote, while another noted, “Funny how Christmas décor can make even the most serious places look almost human again.”

Some drew direct comparisons to previous administrations, calling this year’s layout “Stunningly beautiful! Wholesome, traditional and American unlike the literal circus theme from last year.”

Layout changes after East Wing demolition

The Christmas route inside the White House shifted this year. President Donald Trump’s decision to demolish the East Wing in October - part of his ballroom overhaul plan - forced staff to adjust where visitors enter and how certain rooms are used.

The official White House Christmas tree, normally placed in the Blue Room, now also functions as a tribute to Gold Star families. According to the Associated Press, trees in the East Room carry red-white-and-blue ornaments topped with golden eagles, tied to the America250 theme.

The Blue Room tree includes ornaments featuring each state's bird and flower. In the Green Room, oversized portraits of George Washington and Donald Trump made from more than 6,000 Lego puzzle pieces were installed.

The Red Room this year features thousands of blue butterflies, a reference to Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future initiative. Nearby, the gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room recreates the mansion’s South Portico and shows part of the Yellow Oval Room. As reported by the Associated Press, pastry teams produced the structure with 120 pounds of gingerbread, 100 pounds of pastillage, and close to 15 pounds of chocolate and icing.

Holiday tours resume

Public tours reopen Tuesday along a modified State Floor route, covering the East Room, the Green, Blue, and Red Rooms, the State Dining Room, Cross Hall, and the Grand Foyer. Entry now runs through the North Portico due to construction. Tens of thousands of visitors are expected before Christmas.

