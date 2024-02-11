Super Bowl 2024 menu: What are the expensive suites serving?

Remember the grand end-of-the-year feast at Hogwarts in Harry Potter? The menu for Super Bowl 2024 is also pushing the digits for something just as gloriously big. With celebrities as influential as Taylor Swift now officially making it to the stands (in better seats than most), the Sunday game was inevitably bound to churn out a legendary feast. VIP fans can expect to reap the benefits of their premium seats with offerings like Wagyu hot dogs, seafood towers and much more lined up for them. Footlong masterpiece from Levy Restaurants: Wagyu Loaded Hot Dog.(Instagram / levy.restaurants)

This year's Super Bowl venue, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, has joined forces with the Las Vegas Raiders and Levy Restaurants, resulting in a feast unlike another for the ages. The heavily stacked menu will be delivered in-house. The exclusive suites at the stadium cost as much as $2.5 million and will become seating abodes to the likes of icons like Swift. One can't help but wonder what levels of dining experience await them inside compared to the ordinary humble spread most of us will be laying out for our house-watch parties.

Super Bowl 2024 Menu

Football content creator, Luke Sawhook took to his TikTok (and X) account earlier to shed some light on the Super Bowl menu for this year. The $2.5 million Super Bowl suite will first welcome the high-rollers with souvenir popcorn tubs waiting for them by the door.

Once they head inside, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, BBQ burnt end burritos, glazed doughnut Super Bowl sundae, carne asada fries, seafood stuffed potato, surf-and-turf nachos, wagyu beef hotdog and frozen cheesecake will delight the temporary residents' taste buds during the big game. To top it all off, a full-service bar will remain open too.

Page Six also reported that dessert items like a “Hot Dog Macaron”, a chocolate-covered banana, vanilla ganache and strawberry sauce will also deck these Super Bowl luxury suites. Specialty Super Bowl chocolate boxes will be an additional treat for those cashing out big.

Wagyu hot dogs have essentially caught quite the attention. Concession stands will be rolling out this speciality from Levy Restaurants, loaded with crispy onions, banana peppers and Wagyu brisket burnt ends.

Available-to-all Super Bowl menu: The exclusive menu also offers the signature “Sunday Sundae”, which is a giant donut that will be topped off with ice cream, marshmallows, spun sugar and rainbow sprinkles. On the other hand, the seafood stuffed potato comes with crab, lobster, and macaroni and cheese.

Speciality drinks: “First and Tequila” (composed of Casamigos Blanco, Cointreau, lime juice and fresh lemon sour), “Sin City Sour” (with Marie Brizard apricot liqueur, Fresh lemon sour and ginger beer) and “The Rumming Back” (made with Captain Morgan rum, elderflower liqueur, golden passion mix and chilled ginger beer.

The Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on February 11 at 6:30 pm ET. Watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in action in Las Vegas. CBS will air the big game on Sunday.