Meta AI to launch paid subscription of chatbot: Report

Meta Platforms plans to start a trial paid subscription service for Meta AI, which will provide users with access to advanced versions of their chatbot, reported Reuters citing unnamed sources. Meta Platforms plans to start a trial paid subscription service for Meta AI(REUTERS)

The test subscription will begin in the second half of 2025 and is expected to rake in revenue in 2026 by the earliest estimate, sources told Reuters. Meta has not issued any official statement regarding these plans or responded to reports on it.

Meta AI, which marked the company's foray into virtual assistants, was launched in September 2023, to stake claim to the AI space with rivals Google and Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Early this year, new disruptors such as China's DeepSeek AI have also emerged in the competitive space.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in January this year that the company plans to spend close to $65 billion to expand its AI infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Meta formed a new division under its Reality Labs unit to research and develop AI-powered humanoid robots that can help with physical tasks, Reuters reported.

Meta also plans to launch its AI virtual assistant as a stand-alone app like their other products, Facebook and Instagram, reported CNBC.

In response to the plans for a Meta AI app, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X with a dig at the company, saying, “OK, fine, maybe we'll do a social app.”

Meta is also reportedly in talks to build a new data centre for its artificial intelligence (AI) projects, with potential costs likely to exceed $200 billion.

Meta's rival in the space, Microsoft, announced in January that it planned to invest around $80 billion in 2025 to develop data centres, while Amazon is projected to cross its 2024 budget of $75 billion for the same.