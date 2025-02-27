Meta apologises after Instagram error floods users with violent, graphic reels

Meta on Thursday apologised for an error that led to multiple users' Instagram Reels feeds filling up with violent and graphic videos. The company said that it has resolved the issue, Reuters reported. FILE PHOTO: A logo of mobile application Instagram is seen on a mobile phone, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)

The company, which also owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Threads, did not clarify how many users were affected by the issue. It did not disclose the reason behind the error either.

The apology came after several social media users complained of violent and not safe for work content in Reels feeds. Many of the affected users claimed that they were seeing such content despite having switched on the ‘sensitive content control’ setting, which filters inappropriate content.

"We have fixed an error that caused some users to see content in their Instagram Reels feed that should not have been recommended. We apologize for the mistake," a spokesperson for Meta told Reuters.

Meta had come under fire recently after it decided to scrap its US fact-checking program on three of the platforms it owns - Facebook, Instagram and Threads. The platforms together account for over three billions users worldwide.

Violent and graphic videos are prohibited under Meta's policy and the company usually removes such content to protect users, barring exceptions given for videos that raise awareness on topics including human rights abuse and conflict.

The company has in recent years been leaning more on its automated moderation tools, a tactic that is expected to accelerate with the shift away from fact-checking in the United States.

Meta has faced criticism for failing to effectively balance content recommendations and user safety, as seen in incidents like the spread of violent content during the Myanmar genocide, Instagram promoting eating disorder content to teens and misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic.