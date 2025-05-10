Meteorologist Mark Johnson exits News 5 Cleveland: What really happened?

News 5 has undergone a major on-air staffing change, with renowned Meteorologist Mark Johnson not a part of the news organization anymore. The announcement about the same was published on News5's official site, stating that "Meteorologist Mark Johnson is no longer employed at WEWS." Who will predict storms at News 5 after Mark Johnson's exit? Hunt underway(AFP)

What did News 5 authorities have to say?

Steve Weinstein, WEWS VP and GM provided a very "cryptic" message about this sudden departure of Johnson. According to News 5 Cleveland, Weinstein said, "We want our audiences to know that News 5 and its parent company, Scripps, take protecting our audiences’ trust very seriously by requiring our employees to adhere to the highest ethical standards. We cannot provide further details, as this is a personnel matter."

The announcement did not carry any kind of cause towards Johnson's exit from the company. Instead, it asserted more on company values, news standards, ethics, and more for the organization's parent company, Scripps.

Meteorologist post vacant at News 5 after Johnson's exit; who is filling in?

With the exit of Johnson, the weather team of the media company has a vacant post for a meteorologist, which will need immediate hiring. The announcement by News 5 also said that an immediate replacement for Johnson will begin very soon. Meanwhile, News 5 maintains that their "commitment to being the weather team Northeast Ohio turns to for safety and accuracy remains steadfast." However, News 5 has not confirmed exactly when the hiring process will kick off, or if any new and prospective hires are being considered.

The announcement of Johnson leaving has sparked at least some shock and concern among social media users, as this came out of the blue for both viewers and staff at News 5.