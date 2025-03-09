The US government has expanded its travel alerts, and the India-Pakistan boder has now joined a growing list of countries and regions including the Turks and Caicos Islands, Mexico, the Federated States of Micronesia, North Macedonia, Nauru, Norway, and Portugal. Other places on the list include Palau, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Djibouti, Mongolia, New Zealand, Cyprus, and Hungary. The advisory highlights several concerns related to safety, health risks, and potential geopolitical instability. Mexico, India-Pak border, Turks and Caicos among places US govt does not want you to visit (Pixabay - representational image)

The alerts have provided updated guidelines for US citizens. Individuals have been urged to exercise caution and avoid certain areas. The advisory may even include information on entry restrictions, public safety, and local conditions that might affect travel.

More about the travel advisory for Pakistan

Among various areas, the advisory cautioned people against travelling to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control because of terrorism and the potential for armed conflict. It has also warned people against travelling to the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

“Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan. Terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which include the former FATA. Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, and small-scale attacks are frequent,” the advisory stated.

“Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians, as well as local military and police targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past,” it added.

The advisory further said of the “Vicinity of Line of Control – Level 4: Do Not Travel”, “Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border, including areas along the Line of Control for any reason. Militant groups are known to operate in the area. India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on their respective sides of the border.”

It added, “The only official Pakistan-India border crossing point for persons who are not citizens of India or Pakistan is in the province of Punjab between Wagah, Pakistan, and Atari, India. Travellers are advised to confirm the status of the border crossing prior to commencing travel. An Indian visa is required to enter India, and no visa services are available at the border.”

The travel advisory is at “Level 4: Do Not Travel” in Balochistan province. “Do not travel to Balochistan province for any reason. Extremist groups, including an active separatist movement, have conducted deadly terrorist attacks against civilians, religious minorities, government offices, and security forces,” it said.

It also warned that people must “not travel to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which includes the former FATA, for any reason.” “Active terrorist and insurgent groups routinely conduct attacks against civilians, non-governmental organisations, government offices, and security forces,” it added.

The advisory further said, “These groups historically have targeted both government officials and civilians. Assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, including the targeting of polio eradication teams and Government of Pakistan security service (police and military) personnel.”