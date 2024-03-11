Mia Schem: Freed Israeli hostage attends Elton John's Oscars party, here's what makes her outfit special

Mia Schem, the former Israeli hostage who spent 50 days in Hamas captivity following October 7 attack, was seen at Elton John’s party for the Oscars in Los Angeles last night. Freed hostage Mia Schem attended Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California (Anna Webber / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Schem was invited to the United States along with her family to share her captivity experience and to campaign for the release of the remaining hostages.

Last week, the 21-year-old French Israeli tattoo artist attended President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and expressed gratitude to the US government for its support to the people of Israel amid the ongoing war.

What was special about Mia Schem's Oscars party dress?

At the annual 32nd Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, Schem was pictured sporting a white gown with a yellow rhinestone ribbon pin to spread awareness about the hostages still held in Gaza, Daily Mail reported.

She is still wearing a black thick cast after being shot in the arm following Hamas' catastrophic strike on Israel. She underwent a surgery while being held in Gaza and was released as a part of a week-long truce in November.

Mia Schem narrates harrowing experience in Hamas captivity

Schem first hit headlines when she was seen in a propaganda video issued by Hamas. In the video, she was heard praising the terrorists for treating her injured arm.

“Hi, I'm Mia Schem, 21-years-old from Shoham. Currently, I'm in Gaza. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my arm at the hospital for three hours,” she said in the clip.

She further stressed that Hamas was providing her all the care required, including medicines on time.

However, Schem changed her stance after her release and blasted Hamas for treating her like “an animal in a zoo.”

She also described how she went through “hell” after Hamas kidnapped her from the Supernova music festival.

Schem stated that she was held in a cramped room with six or seven other individuals and was only given one piece of pita bread every day. She expressed guilt over the other hostages she left behind.

As a part of its deal with Israel, Hamas released over 100 hostages during a week-long ceasefire in November.