Biden heckled by pro-Palestine supporter during Georgia campaign, ‘You’re a dictator too genocide Joe’

US President Joe Biden, who is campaigning for a second term in the White House, witnessed an embarrassing moment on Saturday during an election rally in Georgia. A pro-Palestine protestor interrupted US President Joe Biden's Georgia address on Saturday.(X@@RealBrittain)

Calling out Biden for the United States' continuous support to Israel amid the war and rising death toll in Gaza, a pro-Palestine protestor yelled at the US President and dubbed him "genocide Joe".

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a protestor can be heard yelling, "You're a dictator, Genocide Joe." "Tens of thousands of Palestinians are dead. Children are dying."

The protester demanded a ceasefire and an end to the Israel-Hamas war, which has claimed the lives of at least 30,000 Palestinians.

According to local news sources, Secret Service personnel took out the man from the venue.

Meanwhile, the pro-Biden crowd started chanting, "Four more years! Four more years!" Responding to this, the President praised the protest for his passion.

“Look, I don't resent his passion. There's a lot of Palestinians who are being unfairly victimised,” Biden said, according to Fox News.

On October 7, Hamas launched ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ against Israel, killing 1,200 people, and taking nearly 250 others hostage.

Biden says ‘working non-stop’ to establish ceasefire

The Saturday incident came after Biden's State of the Union address (SOTU) on Thursday. During his speech, the US President said that his administration is continuously working to create at least six-week-long ceasefire deal and the United States is driving efforts to bring additional supplies into Gaza.

Advocating for two-state solution, he said: "Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure humanitarian workers aren't caught in the crossfire."

"As we look to the future, the only real solution to the situation is a two-state solution over time," he added.

Following his speech, Biden was overheard telling Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) that he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they were going to have a "come to Jesus" meeting, and asked the senator to keep the information confidential.

"I told him, 'Bibi' — and don't repeat this, but [I said] 'You and I are going to have a come to Jesus—'," Biden went on to say. His aide quickly intervened to prevent him from saying anything else.

"I'm on a hot mic here," Biden announced aloud after the aide whispered in his ear, "Good." "That was good," he said sardonically.