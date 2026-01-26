Miami Airport evacuation: What happened at MIA amid severe weather? Security alert videos emerge

“At Miami airport...they are evacuating everyone...no idea why, but they said it is a security issue...let me know if anyone sees any news or anything #Mia #Miami,” a passenger, @Monica likes AEW, posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also shared a video from the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY : The Miami International Airport was reportedly evacuated on Sunday amid security concerns. While no shooting or bomb threats were confirmed, locals said they were asked to leave the terminals.

UPDATE : The Miami International Airport was evacuated on Sunday after a suspicious item was discovered, BNO News reported. The item was reportedly discovered in the South Terminal Area. This prompted the closure of TSA checkpoints for concourses G, H, and J. The curbside roadway was also shut down as a result.

“we had to evacuate the miami airport and they’re not telling us anything. just to leave,” a third local tweeted, sharing a video from the scene. “Evacuating Miami airport #mia #miamiairport seems to be a b*** threat, several arrested,” a fourth one added, suggesting there was a bomb threat.

“@VirginAtlantic are you aware of any potential delays at Miami, just arrived for a flight later and airport is being evacuated,” another person tweeted.

This comes as several states, including Florida, were hit with a massive winter storm over the weekend. Over 150 flights were delayed and there were nearly 250 cancellations from the Miami International Airport, as per the latest update.

Bomb threat at Miami Airport Only earlier this week, a routine boarding process at Miami International Airport spiraled into a major security incident after a passenger made a remark referencing a bomb. Evacuations were ordered.

The individual, identified as 49-year-old Eulalio Felipe Orama, a Houston resident of Cuban origin, was taken into custody at the airport and later charged under Florida law. The incident unfolded shortly after 2 p.m. at gate D60-E, where passengers were preparing to board American Airlines Flight 3963 bound for Houston.

According to police records, the situation escalated when airline staff informed Orama that his carry-on bag would need to be checked due to limited overhead space. During a brief exchange that included routine security questions, Orama allegedly responded in a sarcastic manner, saying that a bomb would not fit inside the bag.

An airline employee who witnessed the exchange told authorities that Orama appeared irritated by the request to check his luggage and used the word “bomb” in that context. The comment immediately triggered airport security protocols.

Law enforcement officers cleared passengers from the gate area, and specialized units, including explosive detection dogs, were deployed to inspect luggage, nearby areas, and the aircraft itself. After multiple sweeps, authorities found no explosives or other threats.

Despite Orama later telling investigators that his statement was meant as a joke and had been misunderstood, officials determined the remark constituted a serious security violation. He was detained at the gate, transported to the airport police station for questioning, and later booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The case has been assigned to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge David Young. Orama was granted bail set at $1,000.

Prosecutors have charged him with making a false report concerning the placement of a bomb or explosive, a second-degree felony in Florida. The offense carries potential penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching $10,000.