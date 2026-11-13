Michael, who inspired Brewstew character, dead; fans mourn loss

Michael, the real-life person who inspired the Brewstew character, died some weeks back, the YouTube channel confirmed in a video posted on November 12. Brewstewfilms put up a video remembering Michael and how he'd inspired the popular character.

What did Brewstew say about Michael's death In the video, it was shared that Michael passed away a few weeks ago. A cause of death was not made clear.

Tyler Rudolph, the YouTuber behind Brewstew, shared, “I didn't know Michael as an adult. I haven't talked to him since we were kids.”

In the video, he went on to add how he did not know what Michael was up to in his adult life, and described being friends on Facebook, while noting that neither had probably used the platform much.

“I only knew Michael as a friend growing up,” Rudolph said in the video. The content creator said he was not sure whether to put Michael's personal stuff out for viewers and had contacted his family about doing the video in the first place.

The person went on to say that Michael, however, had been a large part of the stories he'd told over the years. “He is in a ton of my cartoons because he was a big part of my childhood,” Rudolph said. “Hell one could say that if Michael didn't live next door to me there wouldn't even be a Brewstew films," the content creator added.

He went on to share how he'd gotten questions about where Michael was in his adult life, and Rudolph noted that this was likely because every friend group had a character like Michael. He was described as “whiny” and someone “you gave a hard time to.”

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The YouTuber shared that last year the real-life Michael had sent him a Facebook message but he didn't open the message at the time. However, when he checked the message after the news of his demise, it turned out to be a positive one. Rudolph further shared that Michael's favorite episode was the one about urinating on Bethany's (another character on Brewstew) hat, though she too is based on a real-life person who was known to Michael.

The YouTuber went on to refer to Michael as tomahawk and twister from tornado, calling him his “friend growing up.” While Michael's real name was not shared on the video, a Reddit forum dedicated to Brewstew films has claimed that the individual was Michael Augustyniak.

Fans mourn Michael's passing Brewstew fans mourned Michael's passing. One person remarked, “Rip the man Michael from Brewstew.” Another added, “BrewStew formed a lot of my sense of humor in my early teens and a lot of that came from the characterization of Michael. Really terrible thing to hear that he passed, fly high Tomahawk.”

Yet another said, “Rest in peace Michael from Brewstew.”