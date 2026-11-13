Rapper Young L, star of Bay Area hip hop group The Pack, mourned by colleagues amid reported death
Bay Area rapper Young L of The Pack, real name Lloyd Omadhebo, has died at 39, according to collaborator Too $hort; no cause of death has been announced.
Rapper Young L, who rose to fame with the Bay Area, California hip hop group The Pack in the early 2000s, has passed away, according to his longtime collaborator and rapper, Too $hort.
Too $hort posted on his Instagram handle that Young L, whose real name was born Lloyd Omadhebo, passed away at the age of 39. No cause of death has been announced.
As of now, Young L's family or representatives have not confirmed the rapper's passing.
"Rest in peace Nephew," Too $hort wrote. "You & The Pack influenced so many artists it’s impossible to measure the impact that you had on the culture. If you know you know. R.I.P. Young Lloyd. I never heard a Young L beat that didn’t SLAP."
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He also tagged the other members with whom The Pack was founded in 2005, Lil B, Stunna, and Young Doe. Notably, Too $hort is not biologically related to Young L. He referred to the rapper as “newphew” out of fondness.
Young L and The Pack were the forerunners of Bay Area rap, helping to popularise the Hyphy sound in hip hop in the early 2000s. Young L met with Brandon McCartney (Lil B) while he was a student at San Francisco's Albany High School. They formed the pack in 2005 with Stunna (Keith Jenkins) and Uno (DaMonte Johnson) in 2005.
Young L, in his primary role as a producer cum rapper with The Pack, helped create the iconic Hyphy sound that put them in the country's hip-hop landscape.
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It started with the 2006 release Vans, the best-known production of Young L and The Pack's discography. It was followed by Wolfpack Muzik Vol 2, Skateboards 2 Scrapers in the same year and Based Boys in 2007.
The Pack disbanded in 2010-11 after the release of their second studio album, Wolf pack Party, in August 2010. After that, Young L continued his career solo.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More
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