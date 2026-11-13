Rapper Young L, star of Bay Area hip hop group The Pack, mourned by colleagues amid reported death

Rapper Young L, who rose to fame with the Bay Area, California hip hop group The Pack in the early 2000s, has passed away, according to his longtime collaborator and rapper, Too $hort. Rapper Young L. (Too Short on Instagram and Young L on X)

Too $hort posted on his Instagram handle that Young L, whose real name was born Lloyd Omadhebo, passed away at the age of 39. No cause of death has been announced.

As of now, Young L's family or representatives have not confirmed the rapper's passing.

"Rest in peace Nephew," Too $hort wrote. "You & The Pack influenced so many artists it’s impossible to measure the impact that you had on the culture. If you know you know. R.I.P. Young Lloyd. I never heard a Young L beat that didn’t SLAP."

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He also tagged the other members with whom The Pack was founded in 2005, Lil B, Stunna, and Young Doe. Notably, Too $hort is not biologically related to Young L. He referred to the rapper as “newphew” out of fondness.

Young L and The Pack were the forerunners of Bay Area rap, helping to popularise the Hyphy sound in hip hop in the early 2000s. Young L met with Brandon McCartney (Lil B) while he was a student at San Francisco's Albany High School. They formed the pack in 2005 with Stunna (Keith Jenkins) and Uno (DaMonte Johnson) in 2005.

Young L, in his primary role as a producer cum rapper with The Pack, helped create the iconic Hyphy sound that put them in the country's hip-hop landscape.

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It started with the 2006 release Vans, the best-known production of Young L and The Pack's discography. It was followed by Wolfpack Muzik Vol 2, Skateboards 2 Scrapers in the same year and Based Boys in 2007.

The Pack disbanded in 2010-11 after the release of their second studio album, Wolf pack Party, in August 2010. After that, Young L continued his career solo.