Michael Brown: Port Aransas jeep crash kills spring breaker seen twerking on roof in viral video; 5 things to know

A spring break video that went viral for all the wrong reasons has ended in tragedy. Michael Brown who was 22 has died after being thrown from the roof of a speeding Jeep in Port Aransas in Texas. Here is everything you need to know. Michael Brown dies after being thrown from a speeding Jeep during a viral Spring Break stunt (X/ @@therobbieharvey)

What exactly happened? According to KIII-TV, On March 14, Brown was filmed shirtless and twerking on the roof of a moving Jeep as it sped down Highway 361. The video went viral almost immediately. Moments later, the alleged drunk driver behind the wheel, Riley Rhoades who is 24, crashed into a Tesla sending Brown flying from the roof and onto the highway

Brown died days after the crash Brown suffered a severe head injury in the crash and was declared dead last Friday, according to KIII-TV. The medical examiner confirmed his death but did not share more details. Another person in the crash was also taken to the hospital in serious condition with a head injury.

The driver was drunk Rhoades was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated. According to court documents obtained by KIII 3 News as cited by Daily Mail, he blew a 0.14 and 0.12 blood alcohol content during breath tests and the legal limit in Texas is 0.08. He has been charged with intoxication assault and is currently being held in custody under bond.

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Rhoades is in custody Rhoades has been charged with intoxication assault and is currently being held in custody under bond.

It was part of a chaotic Spring Break weekend This incident was one of several during a busy Spring Break weekend in Port Aransas, a small town with about 3,000 residents that sees up to 80,000 to 100,000 visitors during this time. Police said they made more than a dozen arrests for drunk driving. In a separate incident, a 17-year-old in San Antonio allegedly shot five people on a beach late Saturday.

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Local Mayor Wendy Moore told local media that the town works hard to handle the crowds.

"We want those residents and visitors alike to know that we work really hard to keep these things isolated and keep them safe, and I hope they will be equally diligent about where they are in their surroundings," she said.