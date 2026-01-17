Michael McKee indicted in murder of Spencer and Monique Tepe: See charges against the Chicago surgeon

A Chicago-based surgeon accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her new husband in Ohio was indicted by a grand jury. Michael David McKee, 39, was indicted on Friday, January 16. Chicago surgeon Michael David McKee was indicted for the aggravated murder of his ex-wife and her husband in Ohio. (X/@lauraingle, @rwhelantv)

Also Read: Michael McKee: Only mistake Monique Tepe's ex-husband made after murdering Ohio dentist Spencer

What are the charges against Michael David McKee? According to the indictment, McKee faces four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary, with prosecutors alleging that he used a muffler during the shooting. If convicted on the charges, he could receive a minimum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 32 years, as reported by USA Today.

He was accused of killing Spencer and Monique Tepe, who were found shot to death inside their Columbus, Ohio, home on December 30. Authorities said the couple's 1 and 4-year-old children were inside the residence at the time and were found crying but unharmed, as was the family's dog.

McKee was taken into custody in the Chicago area 11 days after the overnight attack and is currently being held there pending extradition to Ohio. His attorney has stated that his plans to enter a not guilty plea once he is transferred and will not make public statements about the case.

Also Read: Michael McKee, Monique Tepe's marriage details emerge after Spencer Tepe murder

McKee and Monique's marriage details emerge McKee and Monique were married in August 2015 but divorced less than two years later. Court records obtained by USA Today show that he retained their Roanoke, Virginia, home, where he was completing his medical residency, and neither party was required to pay alimony.

McKee was emotionally abusive toward Monique during their relationship, according to a member of the Tepe family. The family member told NBC News on January 14 that Monique “was willing to do anything" to get away from him.

Brother-in-law Rob Misleh said, “She was terrified because he had threatened her life on multiple occasions when they were married,” as reported by USA Today. He continued, "She wasn't shy about talking to people about traumatic experiences she had with her ex and just how emotionally abusive he was to her. It affected her to this day."

Misleh stated that he had no knowledge of any physical abuse between McKee and Monique, nor was he aware of any recent threats.