Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Michelle Obama defends decision to skip Trump's inauguration, ‘I just told myself…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 01, 2025 06:33 PM IST

Michelle Obama explains her decision to skip Trump's inauguration as a lesson in saying no, stating she felt she had done enough to be an example.

Michelle Obama is defending her decision to skip Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. On Thursday's episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, the former first lady explained that it helped her learn the “art of saying no.”

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - APRIL 30: Former First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes the audience at Matriarch - An Evening with Tina Knowles at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on April 30, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. Shannon Finney/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Shannon Finney / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - APRIL 30: Former First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes the audience at Matriarch - An Evening with Tina Knowles at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on April 30, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. Shannon Finney/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Shannon Finney / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Michelle Obama on skipping Trump's inauguration

“You know, as a box-checking person who has been checking her whole life, doing the right thing, trying to always be an example, always going high … I think I just told myself, ‘I think I’ve done enough of that,’ and if I haven’t, then I never will,” Michelle told Steven Bartlett. “It’ll never be enough. So let me start now,” she added, referencing her decision to snub Trump's inauguration in January.

Also Read: Robert De Niro reacts after daughter Airyn comes out as transgender, ‘I don't know…’

However, the Becoming author admitted that she “basically tricked” herself into skipping the event by making sure she had nothing “to wear.” “I was like, if I’m not going to do this thing, I’ve got to tell my team,” she recalled, adding, “I don’t even want to have a dress ready, right?”

Michelle explained that if she actually had a dress picked out for the event, she would have ended up doing “the right thing [by attending].” She further noted that her decision to skip the event allowed her to practice the “art of saying no,” which she feels “the young women out there” must learn.

Also Read: Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe gets candid about past relationship with ‘childhood sweetheart’

“After all that I’ve done in this world, if … I still have to show people that I love my country, that I’m doing the right thing, that I am … going high all the time, all I’m doing is keeping that crazy bar that our mothers and grandmothers set for us,” Michelle added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Michelle Obama defends decision to skip Trump's inauguration, ‘I just told myself…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On