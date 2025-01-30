Michelle Obama issues statement amid divorce rumours, 'Barack and I...'

Michelle Obama took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt message alongside her husband, former President Barack Obama, amid ongoing rumours about their marriage. In her post, the former First Lady announced that The Obama Presidential Center would be honouring Hadiya Pendleton, a talented honour roll student whose tragic death in 2013 shocked the nation. Pendleton, who had performed at Barack's second inauguration just days before her death, will be remembered through this special recognition. Michelle Obama shared a heartfelt Instagram message with Barack Obama, announcing a memorial garden for Hadiya Pendleton at the Obama Presidential Center.(AP)

Michelle writes ‘Barack and I’ amid divorce rumours

The Obamas announced plans to open a memorial garden in honour of Pendleton at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago in the coming years. In her Instagram story message, the former First Lady wrote, “To this day, I carry Hadiya’s story with me everywhere I go. She had an extraordinary light that will not be forgotten, and Barack and I look forward to honouring her memory through a dedicated space at the Obama Presidential Center,” as reported by Dialy Mail.

She also mentioned Barack as “my husband” in the message shared directly to the centre’s website. The emphasis on her choice of language comes after rumours ran wild in the past weeks about the pair heading for divorce. The speculations began after Michelle announced that she would not be present for President Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony while Barack was in attendance.

Michelle absent from various important events

Michelle’s decision to back out of the swearing-in ceremony followed her absence from President Jimmy Carter's funeral, which she attributed to a "scheduling conflict" while spending an extended holiday in Hawaii. Since the passing of her mother, Marian Robinson, in May, the former First Lady has kept a lower public profile.

Reflecting on her grief, Michelle shared during her speech at the Democratic National Convention in August that it nearly prevented her from stepping onstage. At Chicago’s United Center, she told the crowd, “I still feel her loss so profoundly - I wasn't even sure I'd be steady enough to stand before you tonight.” Despite this, she headlined various campaigns for the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Kamala Harris during her run for President.