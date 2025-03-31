Michigan power outage map, tracker: List of counties, towns hit hardest by severe weather

Michigan is facing severe weather, with multiple counties and towns under thunderstorm and tornado watches. More than 350,000 residents are without power statewide as of 8 p.m. EDT, according to poweroutage.us. The outages are most severe in areas served by Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, Great Lakes Energy, Indiana Michigan Power, and Presque Isle Electric & Gas Cooperative. According to the outage map, Emmet, Montmorency, Alpena, Oscoda, Crawford, and Otsego counties are among the most affected. More than 350,000 residents are without power in Michigan amid severe weather. (Pixabay)

More than 4000 customers were without power in Lansing.

“We currently have widespread outages due to storms, with crews ready to respond when the storm passes. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please report your outage and view estimated restoration times at the BWL Outage Center,” the Lansing Board of Water & Light said in a post on X.

Michigan Power Outages by Provider (As of 8 p.m. EDT Sunday)

Alger Delta CEA: 10,277 customers tracked, 135 without power

Alpena Power Company: 16,776 customers tracked, 16,445 without power

Cherryland Electric Cooperative: 42,037 customers tracked, 0 without power

Cloverland Electric Cooperative: 43,539 customers tracked, 2,485 without power

Consumers Energy: 1,964,738 customers tracked, 182,233 without power

DTE Energy: 2,269,401 customers tracked, 22,495 without power

Grand Haven: 15,150 customers tracked, 0 without power

Great Lakes Energy: 131,252 customers tracked, 45,325 without power

Holland Board of Public Works: 75,000 customers tracked, 177 without power

HomeWorks Tri-County Electric: 25,178 customers tracked, 1,368 without power

Indiana Michigan Power: 131,156 customers tracked, 25,331 without power

Lansing Board of Water and Light: 97,050 customers tracked, 4,115 without power

Marquette BLP: 404 customers tracked, 0 without power

Midwest Energy Cooperative: 45,179 customers tracked, 9,844 without power

Presque Isle Electric & Gas Cooperative: 34,510 customers tracked, 31,621 without power

Steuben County REMC: 2,583 customers tracked, 1,031 without power

Thumb Electric Cooperative: 12,231 customers tracked, 320 without power

Traverse City Light & Power: 12,655 customers tracked, 0 without power

Upper Peninsula Power Company: 52,000 customers tracked, 231 without power

Wisconsin Electric Power Company: 40,000 customers tracked, 4,525 without power

Wisconsin Public Service: 7,639 customers tracked, 3,303 without power